Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say

Author Picture Icon

Matt Powell

Published: 11:16 AM May 4, 2021   
voting ballot

Do you know who you are going to vote for on May 6? - Credit: Element5 Digital/Pexels

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

To see what the candidates in your area have to say click below:

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward 

Haldens Ward 

Handside Ward 

Hatfield Central Ward 

Hatfield East Ward 

Hatfield South West Ward 

Hatfield Villages Ward 

Hollybush Ward 

Howlands Ward 

Northaw and Cuffley Ward 

Panshanger Ward 

Peartree Ward 

Sherrards Ward 

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward 

Welwyn East Ward 

Welwyn West Ward 

Local Elections 2021
Welwyn Garden City News
Hatfield News

