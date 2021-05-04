Local council elections: Don't know who to vote for? See what the candidates in your area have to say

Published: 11:16 AM May 4, 2021

Do you know who you are going to vote for on May 6? - Credit: Element5 Digital/Pexels

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

To see what the candidates in your area have to say click below:

Brookmans Park and Little Heath Ward

Haldens Ward

Handside Ward

Hatfield Central Ward

Hatfield East Ward

Hatfield South West Ward

Hatfield Villages Ward

Hollybush Ward

Howlands Ward

Northaw and Cuffley Ward

Panshanger Ward

Peartree Ward

Sherrards Ward

Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

Welwyn East Ward

Welwyn West Ward