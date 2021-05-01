May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Sherrards Ward

Published: 7:30 AM May 1, 2021

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Hilary Carlen – Labour - Credit: Labour

Hilary Carlen – Labour

"I’ve lived in Welwyn Hatfield for the past 21 years, moving here from central London in search of countryside and community. I’ve spent my working life as a psychiatric nurse, retiring in 2017 – with a brief come-back last year to help on wards during the pandemic.

"My children went to local schools and although they are now both adults I have an enduring interest in services for children. Ten years ago, I helped establish a local youth project and have been a leader of it ever since – with particular interests in teaching camp fire cooking and getting children outside and active.

"As a councillor I would work to make Welwyn Hatfield a healthy place for adults and children to thrive. I want a borough with inclusive leisure services for all ages and abilities, protected access to outdoor spaces, appropriate transport and excellent schools."

Lesley Smith – Green Party

The Welwyn Hatfield Green Party has been contacted for a comment

Arvindkumar Thakkar – Liberal Democrats - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Arvindkumar Thakkar – Liberal Democrats

"I am so pleased to join the Lib Dem team in Sherrards; working alongside Ayesha, Frank and Jean-Paul on your behalf.

"I moved to Welwyn Hatfield in 2006 to run a small, independent grocery shop in the borough. Though, as a small business owner bringing my children up here, I have always been aware of the importance of local community, the pandemic has brought this to the forefront of my mind and I want to do all I can to be an active member of this community.

"Particularly dear to my heart are the young and the not-so-young. Day centres, youth clubs and community groups must receive the support they deserve. At the other end of the age spectrum, I will also seek to improve facilities for older residents. I want to do my utmost to work together with you to make our community the best it can be."



Flavia Wachuku – Conservatives - Credit: Conservatives

Flavia Wachuku – Conservatives

"My name is Flavia Wachuku – I’ve lived in Welwyn Garden City for 11 years with my husband and my three boys.

"In the last 4 years I have been working as Project Co-Ordinator for an engineering company based in St Albans, but I spent most of my working career before this time working in the financial industry in various capacities. I believe residents should be an active part of their community; both contributing to and benefitting from this involvement, which has informed my decision to run for Borough Councillor. I am keen to ensure that Welwyn Garden City remains a pleasant and safe place to live.

"Being the Sherrards candidate who lives around the Sherrards area, or even in Welwyn Garden City at all, I am confident I’ll be able to use my local experience and knowledge to make sure everyone in Sherrards gets the best from the borough council."