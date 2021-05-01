May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Hatfield East

Published: 7:00 AM May 1, 2021

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Ian Gregory – Green Party

"I have lived in Hatfield most of my life, including the last 27 years at my house in Oxlease. I joined the Green Party seven years ago but have been campaigning on environmental issues much longer than that. I am a self-employed gardener and keen advocate of sustainable transport and active travel, working through Sustrans, CycleHerts and WelhatCycling, as well as being deputy chair of the Hertfordshire Local Access Forum.

"I have a bee in my bonnet about fly-tipping, often reporting incidents on the council website - I also help organise an annual litter pick on the Alban Way. I have stood for election several times because I believe that everyone should have the choice to vote Green. If elected I would use my position to promote social, economic and environmental sustainability in Welwyn Hatfield and responding to any concerns raised by fellow Hatfield East residents."

James Lake – Conservatives

"My name is James Lake. I'm a teacher, and two years ago I moved to Hatfield with my wife, who is also a teacher. Previously I’ve been a school governor, a trustee of a charity and a company director.

"I'm standing for election because having lived in London for five years, I love living in an area like Hatfield which is by far friendlier than the big city; somewhere people look out for one another. I’ve been impressed by how people have banded together during this past year under COVID; in some cases even managing to think creatively, work hard, and start a new business.

"If elected, it’s something I want to support more people to do to help our town centre. I’ve felt very welcomed by the people of Hatfield, and would love to give back by serving as a borough councillor for Hatfield East."

Richard Snowdon – Liberal Democrats

"When looking for accommodation a number of years ago, I rented a flat in Hatfield as it was close to my place of work in WGC. Little did I realise at the time how much I would like living here and ever since, living in Hatfield has been a priority.

"A member of the Liberal Democrats for over a decade, I believe in a strong sense of fairness and equality. I feel these qualities are sometimes taken for granted in today’s political coverage.

"The team of Liberal Democrat councillors in Hatfield & Welwyn have a proven track record of caring for their communities and making the process of local government transparent. Your Lib Dem town councillor, Jackie Brennan, and I are working hard to listen to and resolve the issues that matter to you but there is so much more we could achieve if elected onto the borough and county councils."

Cathy Watson – Labour

"I’m a retired health worker, who has lived in Welwyn Hatfield for 25 years. I have served on the council before, and therefore know quite a bit about how the borough has stagnated over the last 20 years.

"For too long Hatfield has been treated as second best by a Conservative council that takes residents for granted. With Council Tax bills going up every year, its time to see the services they pay for improve and I am committed to ensuring we aren’t forgotten about anymore.

"I have also been a trustee of the Women’s Refuge and so am committed to policies that protect women and reduce the stress that families are under, especially at the present time. I firmly believe that Welwyn Hatfield desperately needs a Labour council that puts ordinary people first, especially the vulnerable, supports community services and protects the environment."