May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Panshanger

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Joshua Chigwangwa – Labour (Waiting for photo)

"I live in Panshanger with my family and I am passionate about bringing positive change to Welwyn Hatfield. I was proud to speak at last years Black Lives Matter public meeting, and there is still much to do to bring about true equality for all.

"I am concerned about overdevelopment in Welwyn Garden City, we risk losing what makes this place special, and it is very worrying to see this Conservative Government plan to remove the ability of local people to have a say in these matters.

"I will work tirelessly as your local councillor making sure Welwyn Hatfield works for everyone, that local developments have the infrastructure needed to support our community, and that vital community services are protected."



Darrell Panter – Liberal Democrats

"For nearly 100 years, my family has been fortunate enough to call Welwyn Garden City home. When my great grandfather moved here to start work in the Shredded Wheat factory in the 1920’s, he became part of a wonderful community. It is that community that has kept my family here to this day.

"I am new to politics but I am standing because I want to make a difference. We have a wonderful town, with excellent education and relatively low crime rates, but I hope to work with you to improve some things, and ensure a continued high standard.

"This past year has been so hard for so many. I hope that we can regroup and move forward together. Over the past 100 years our town has grown and evolved. As progress and regeneration continues, I want to ensure we hold onto what is best about our community while taking our garden city legacy forward."



Stan Tunstall - Conservatives

"I am the Conservative candidate for Panshanger and Bushey Ley. I have lived just around the corner from Morrisons for over ten years now, on Chilton Green, so I truly understand our area and what it is like to live around here. I have lived all over the UK in my life but I brought my children up here, so Panshanger is the area I truly consider my home.

"I have previous experience as a WGC councillor, so I have the understanding of how local government works to really get things done. Fine people as they are, neither of the borough councillors who currently represent Panshanger actually live in our part of Welwyn Garden City.

"I think that having a local’s understanding is really important for a councillor, so if you elect me you can be sure you’re getting a councillor who knows about our area, cares about it, and will always be there to help."