May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Welwyn West

Published: 7:30 AM May 1, 2021

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Penny Berrington – Green Party - Credit: Green Party

Penny Berrington – Green Party

You may also want to watch:

"The Green Party favour local democracy and encourage people to get involved in local issues. Welwyn West has three councillors from one party, I believe this is not in residents’ interests.

"Residents need a say in what happens to where we live before decisions are made, not reversing council decisions after residents complain and in the process wasting Council money. This election is for one of the three councillors and I am standing not for the name of ‘councillor’ but to represent where I live and be part of decision making that provides residents’ with a good environment to live and work.

"As we come out of this pandemic, the quietness of lockdown has brought upon a realisation that change needs to happen, the road noise level being a prime example!. Voting Green provides a voice for the environment, climate and first and foremost where and how we live."

Daniel Carlen – Labour - Credit: Labour

Daniel Carlen – Labour

"I’ve lived in Welwyn Hatfield since early 2000, moving here when my two children were in primary school. An accountant by profession, I worked for thirty years in NHS finance, most recently as Deputy Director of Finance for Guys and St Thomas’s – returning to the hospital where I was born!

"I took early retirement in 2018, which has given me the time to put down deeper local roots – I now spend much of my time on my allotment, where I grow fruit and vegetables and rather a lot of flowers.

"I’m standing because I have a keen sense of community and as a councillor I would work to protect the interests of local people and their families; My main interest is the complex environmental and housing issues that affect the borough."



Alan Reimer – Liberal Democrats - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Alan Reimer – Liberal Democrats

"I have lived in Welwyn Garden City for over 30 years. I worked at Rank Xerox in a variety of IT roles including project management. Since retirement, I’ve been active in conservation work with the Sherrardspark Wood wardens and with voluntary work with Communities First. In particular, I am a hospital driver and have been stewarding at local Vaccination Centres.

"As Welwyn Garden City celebrates 100 years, I am passionate about maintaining the town as a garden city and feel strongly that planning decisions taken at borough level should seek to enhance and reflect town’s heritage.

"If elected, I promise to do my best to work for the residents of Welwyn West. A more rural part of the borough, we are home to a wide range of wildlife but we need to take the opportunity now to increase the biodiversity of the ward; such as planting the verges with wildflowers to help pollinators."

Paul Smith – Conservatives - Credit: Conservatives

Paul Smith – Conservatives

"I moved to Welwyn village almost 12 years ago. I was very proud to first be elected as a borough councillor for my ward in November 2018 and would really be grateful to continue.

"My love of the character, strong community and easy access to open countryside in Welwyn drives me to support and assist my neighbourhood in any way I can, be it within my role as a councillor or simply as one of its residents trying to do their best. Furthermore, the opportunity to have a really positive impact on Welwyn Hatfield more widely through my work as a councillor and influencing council decisions, makes me feel very honoured, but always extremely responsible to treat this privilege with the time, energy and dedication it deserves.

"When I’m not working or fulfilling my council duties, I can normally be found pottering around the garden, which is a passion of mine but also my little way of relaxing."

