May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Peartree Ward

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

"My reason for standing as a Green Party candidate is to support a forward thinking party. The Green Party has been key in putting forward policies that will aid recovery from the issues faced in modern society.

"The Green Party has achieved significant growth and, to an extent, cross-party recognition of green issues. I think it would be beneficial to see the Green Party have a higher proportion of representation at all levels.

"I have chosen to stand in Peartree ward because it is the area that I am the most familiar with, having grown up there."

"I am the Conservative candidate for Peartree ward in this year's borough council election. I live just around the corner from Woodhall shops, meaning I have the local understanding of the area a councillor really needs. I am passionate about making sure local people in my area are getting what they need from the council.

"So my main pledge to the people of Peartree is that if I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will always do absolutely everything I can to make sure you and your family are looked after. I am also opposed to the latest planning application filed for the Wheat Quarter site – I understand the need for housing in our area but I think this application would be a step too far.

"I work as an IT Project Manager for a London Housing Association. My three children go to local schools and my family are very active in the Welwyn Garden City community. I am a member of Gosling Sports centre, I enjoy learning guitar and I play rugby for the WRC."

After 37 years working in the NHS, I am proud to be working in the local vaccination centre helping to protect people from this terrible pandemic. From my work there I have seen the human spirit of caring for one another is still there but I think people often don’t connect that to choices they make in local elections.

Peartree needs a local person to champion it, we always seem to be at the back of the queue. The shadow of the Broadwater Road developments looms large over Peartree, and I am determined to take the concerns many have over this into the Council Chamber.





"Welwyn Garden City is a brilliant place to live – my family and I have loved it since we moved here almost a decade ago. However, there are things that can be improved in the town, and there are things that I believe absolutely must be addressed to keep it a great place to live.

"Welwyn Garden City is in danger of becoming unrecognisable. If the latest Broadwater Rd plans go ahead, the area will become hugely overpopulated without sufficient thought, vision or planning for the required infrastructure and amenities. Development and additional housing are good things, over-development is certainly not.

"I am a candidate who lives in your community. I’m down to earth, friendly, hard-working and dedicated and I’ll work my socks off on issues like the environment, opportunities for youth, roads, equality and fly-tipping to ensure that Peartree residents are happy, safe, supported and listened to."