May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Hollybush Ward

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Christopher Corbey-West - Liberal Democrats

Christopher Corbey-West – Liberal Democrats

"I have lived in Welwyn Garden City all my life. My children attend Ridgeway Academy School.

"WGC was built on ideas that have changed the world – now we seem to allow any old building proposals that are unsuitable for the town. Since when were we famous for tower blocks?

"I have been a Governor at Peartree school for the last five years. I have worked closely with the school to help it gain a good rating from its latest Ofsted inspection.

"I would look to fight for better integration of health and social care and more money for our schools.

"Coming from a working-class background I have worked hard to become a qualified accountant. I am now a financial Controller for a company in Houghton Regis. I have gained valuable experience as a business leader making key commercial decisions. Which has made me someone who wants to challenge the status quo – the council needs shaking up."

Claudia Ferlisi – Green Party

The Welwyn Hatfield Green Party has been contacted for a statement

Mbizo Mpofu – Labour





Mbizo Mpofu – Labour

"I am a hardworking, organised motivated professional, with a passion for politics, human rights and equality, I have an outgoing and friendly personality; I enjoy meeting new people and making a real difference in people’s lives. I have lived in this beautiful City Welwyn Garden City for Twenty years with my family.

"I work at the University with students, support some local charities and have previously worked for a well-established business venture at Welwyn Garden City. My wife and children work for NHS are proud to serve the community – I couldn’t be prouder of them.

"As your councillor you can count on me to represent you to improve the safety and quality of life in our community. I will work with local officers to tackle issues affecting the community, such as housing, social service, schools, the environment and transport paying attention to the needs of vulnerable members of our community."

Nick Pace – Conservatives





Nick Pace – Conservatives

"After 10 interesting and productive years as a councillor I continue to have the drive, determination and desire to make a difference and help people. I’m pleased to have played a role in the new Chequersfield development and I am proud to be the council's executive member for housing and community.

"I was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease a couple of years ago, so I had to move out of WGC. I still work in the town and my children attend local schools - so for all intents and purposes I still consider WGC my home.

"Despite my diagnosis and move, I'm just as committed to serving the Welwyn Garden City people I represent as I always have been. I don't do fanfare, publicity and hollow words. I would rather go about my business quietly, to help and support residents and ultimately get the job done."





