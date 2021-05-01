May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward

Published: 7:30 AM May 1, 2021

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South Ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Gareth Aicken and John Eames-Petersen – Labour - Credit: Labour

Gareth Aicken and John Eames-Petersen – Labour

You may also want to watch:

"As Hatfield residents for many years, we’ve seen how badly the local Council has treated our town and Welham Green too. The community spirit of local people has really shone throughout the pandemic, but they are let down by a council that ignores them.

"South Hatfield and Welham Green are different areas but they are lumped together artificially as an electoral ward, and now face new housing developments that risk coalescence.

"We will stand up for residents in both the village and South Hatfield in demanding better treatment because it only takes a short time walking round the streets to see the reality of 20 years of Conservative control."





Mia Americanos-Molinaro – The For Britain Movement

We were unable to find contact details for Mia - if you would like to contribute please email Matt.Powell@archant.co.uk

Richard Griffiths – Liberal Democrats - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Richard Griffiths – Liberal Democrats

"I have been a surveyor throughout my career.

"Being elected as a Councillor to Hatfield Town Council includes ensuring that resources are used with value for money in mind. Health and safety measures, including the support of the elderly and infirm, should be available at all times.

"Planning laws have existed since 1947, they have been amended many times, and they are due for an overhaul. Major developments need to be implemented with care but so must proposals that constituents have for alterations to their own properties when people find that they are restrained by difficult to understand rules and regulations.

"Educational opportunities for people of all ages need to be supported so that everyone has an equal chance to be educated throughout their lives to a good standard.

Modern inventions must be absorbed into life where clear benefits can be attained, particularly to do with the use and conservation of energy."



Paul Lowe – Conservatives - Credit: Conservatives

Paul Lowe – Conservatives

"I was born in Hatfield and I’ve lived in Welwyn Garden City all my life. For much of the time I’ve worked in the Welwyn Hatfield area too, retiring from Ocado in 2019 after 16 years.

"My background is in systems analysis. I get a kick out of solving problems and making systems work the way they ought to. In my time spent in retail I’ve got much satisfaction from putting customers first, and if I should be elected I would look forward to doing the same with the residents of Welham Green & Hatfield South ward.

"I’m a lifelong cyclist, and as a daily user of the cycling network, I’m keen to see it developed into a viable alternative means of transport. I love our green part of Hertfordshire, and I’m anxious to ensure that in providing the housing that future generations will need, we don’t destroy what makes Welwyn Hatfield special."



Teresa Travell – Conservatives - Credit: Conservatives

Teresa Travell – Conservatives

"My name is Teresa Travell. I have lived in Welham Green for twenty five years and served as a Parish Councillor on North Mymms Parish Council for over twelve years.

"I was instrumental in setting up the North Mymms Community Book Swap and café. This is a community project supported by the Parish Council.

"I am standing for election because I care about the area I live in and the issues facing local people. I also care about community and enjoy getting involved in neighbourhood projects. I enjoy meeting people and listening to their concerns and helping them try and resolve their issues."

Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Paul Zukowskyj – Liberal Democrats

"Paul first became known for campaigning against the incinerator planned for Hatfield. He was central to the fight against the proposed New Barnfield incinerator from the moment the plan was announced in 2007 to 2015 when the Government finally threw out the plan.

"More recently, Paul has been central in efforts to protect our communities and green spaces by challenging WHBC’s Local Plan, including pushing for more schools, road upgrades, better NHS services and improved leisure services.

"Paul lives and works in Hatfield. He cares deeply about the local area. He will work hard to make Welwyn Hatfield a better place to live, work and play."

Paul's Promise: "I would like to thank every person who intends to vote for me. It’s fantastic to know that my residents continue to support my efforts to make our area better. I promise to repay your faith by fighting for the best possible deal for us all."