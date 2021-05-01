May 6 local elections: Meet your candidates for Howlands Ward

Published: 7:30 AM May 1, 2021

On May 6 all 16 wards will have a seat up for grabs in the Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council elections - with Welham Green and Hatfield South ward having two.

Of the 17 seats up for election, there are 10 Conservative seats, four Labour seats and three Liberal Democrat seats.

The WHT has given each candidate the opportunity to tell you why they are running.

They are listed alphabetically by surname:

Konrad Basch – Liberal Democrats - Credit: Liberal Democrats

Konrad Basch – Liberal Democrats

"I have lived in Welwyn Garden City since 1983. I currently work part time for the local college. My two, now grown up, children went to local schools and had the benefit of a great education, something I am keen for every child in Welwyn Hatfield to receive.

"I have a strong focus on improving the quality of our environment and protecting our services for the benefit of all in our community.

I am very aware of some of the local issues concerning us all - parking, litter, grass cutting, bin collections and many more that affect our quality of life in this unique town.

"I would work collaboratively with fellow local councillors and county council to progress urgent fixes to pot holes and damaged paving that can make driving and walking around the community dangerous!

"I am keen to get involved with working towards improvements at Stanborough Lakes and ensuring facilities at Campus West are protected."



Alan Chesterman - Labour - Credit: Labour

Alan Chesterman – Labour

"I’ve represented my home ward of Howlands for 17 of the last 22 years. I’ve lived here with my family since 1981.

"I’ve campaigned for better facilities and secured new equipment for young people at King George V Playing Fields. Working closely with my Labour colleagues and County Councillor we have seen some improvements to parking and roads in the area, but there is still much to be done.

"I campaigned against the proposed closure of the Urgent Care Centre at night. I voted against the Conservatives choice to charging for brown bin collections.

"I am passionate that we need to build more social housing. Many local people have family members who will never be able to buy property in the area where they were born and bred and that is wrong. We have too many local people on the housing waiting list who deserve to have a roof over their heads."



Steve McNamara - Conservatives - Credit: Conservatives

Steve McNamara - Conservatives

"I settled in the Garden City, just behind Woodhall shops, in 2010 after 40 years of military service; I’m now a freelance emergency and crisis response consultant.

"Many of my family members live, work, shop and go to school here – it’s home. I care passionately about our town, its green spaces, verges and how they can be managed and protected given our growing population. I share concerns about antisocial behaviour, fly-tipping and low-level crime.

"The council must work together with local communities to sort out issues that matter to us all; it's a councillor’s job to listen to their community and act on their behalf.

"I have knocked on over a thousand doors since last year and invited anyone who would listen to drop me a line if they needed anything. I’ve had over 50 calls for help and I’ve taken action every time.

"My success rate is not 100 per cent, but if elected you can be certain that I will listen, research and act; I want to get stuff done."

