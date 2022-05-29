Slam Dunk Festival returns to Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4 with the site entrance opposite Hatfield Train Station. - Credit: Nathan Robinson, Slam Dunk / Govia Thameslink Railway, Peter Alvey Photographer

Slam Dunk Festival South returns to Hatfield over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alt-rock festival is scheduled for Hatfield Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The Hatfield site is currently taking shape in the Hertfordshire parkland, with the various stages and big top tents being assembled ahead of the first festival-goes arriving on Saturday morning.

Stage headliners include Sum 41, Alexisonfire and Neck Deep, with the Slam Dunk 2022 set times announced so you can plan who you see on the day.

Here's essential travel information about the music festival's 2022 return to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire.





Where is Slam Dunk Festival South 2022?

The Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music UK at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Bethan Miller

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will be held in Hatfield Park, Hertfordshire.

The southern leg of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival will take place in the Hertfordshire park on Saturday, June 4.

Main gates and car parks will open at 9am, with the main arenas opening at 11am.

​

How to find the Slam Dunk South site?

By train

Getting to Slam Dunk's Hatfield site by train is easy. The site entrance for Slam Dunk South is directly opposite Hatfield Train Station.

Leaving the station, you simply cross the road and enter Hatfield Park via the estate's pedestrian entrance and then follow the signs to the festival arena.

Thameslink and Great Northern are advising people travelling to events by train over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend to plan their journey in advance, re-check before setting off, and allow extra time to get there and back.

They say trains and stations will be exceptionally busy over the weekend because of the many events taking place, including Slam Dunk. All passengers should plan and check their Jubilee Weekend journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.





By car

Those arriving by car should use sat nav location AL9 5PG, which is directly off the A414 on the road between Hertford and Hatfield.

Drivers are urged to follow the yellow Slam Dunk Festival signage to the correct car park entrance.

The car park opens at 9am and will close shortly after the festival, so cars will not be able to be left overnight.

Festival-goers attending Slam Dunk South by car are asked not to approach the site through the town of Hatfield.





​By taxi

There is a dedicated pick-up and drop-off space on the site for private hire taxis and the public.

This will be at Hatfield Park's visitor car park entrance, off the Great North Road in Old Hatfield.

​

Parking

All parking will be on flat, open grassland for Slam Dunk South in Hatfield Park.

The car park entrance is off the A414 westbound only. The postcode for the car park is AL9 5PG.

Do not park in the town centre or old town, and there will be residents' only permit access to certain roads in Old Hatfield on the day.