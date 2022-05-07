Things to do

Last year's Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. Set times for Slam Dunk Festival 2022 have now been announced. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Organisers have confirmed the stage set times for this year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will take place in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House on Saturday, June 4.

This year's main stage headliners are Sum 41, Alexisonfire and Neck Deep, with the SDF22 line-up also including Deaf Havana, The Dropkick Murphys, The Wonder Years and Beartooth.

Hatfield gates open at 9am and stages will open at 11am.

The Slam Dunk Festival 2022 set times for Hatfield and the Leeds leg of Slam Dunk have now been announced.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Leeds' Temple Newsam on Friday, June 3.





SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL SOUTH 2022 STAGE LINE-UPS AND SET TIMES

The Dickies Stage

Sum 41 are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival

9pm-10.10pm: Sum 41

7.20pm-8.30pm: The Dropkick Murphys

6.10pm-6.55pm: The Interrupters

5pm-5.45pm: Pennywise

3.50pm-4.35pm: Streetlight Manifesto

2.45pm-3.25pm: The Vandals

1.40pm-2.20pm: Hot Water Music

12.35pm-1.15pm: The Bronx

11.40am-12.15pm: The Suicide Machines.





Jägermeister Stage

8.20pm-9.30pm: Alexisonfire

7.05pm-7.55pm: Beartooth

5.55pm-6.40pm: The Used

4.50pm-5.30pm: The Amity Affliction

3.45pm-4.25pm: Electric Callboy

2.45pm-3.20pm: Cancer Bats

1.45pm-2.20pm: Silverstein

12.45pm-1.20pm: Counterparts

11.50am-12.20pm: Cassyette.





Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music

Neck Deep are one of the headliners of Slam Dunk Festival 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Slam Dunk Festival

7.50pm-9pm: Neck Deep

6.40pm-7.25pm: The Story So Far

5.30pm-6.15pm: The Wonder Years

4.20pm-5.05pm: Motion City Soundtrack

3.20pm-3.55pm: Knuckle Puck

2.20pm-2.55pm: KennyHoopla

1.20pm-1.55pm: Hot Milk

12.25pm-12.55pm: Meet Me At The Altar

11.30am-noon: Beauty School.



Rock Sound Stage

Deaf Havana will play Slam Dunk Festival 2022. - Credit: Jon Stone

9.10pm-10pm: Deaf Havana

8.05pm-8.45pm: 3OH!3

7pm-7.40pm: Set It Off

5.55pm-6.35pm: Stand Atlantic

4.55pm-5.30pm: The Summer Set

3.55pm-4.30pm: Mod Sun

3pm-3.35pm: With Confidence

2.05pm-2.40pm: Punk Rock Factory

1.10pm-1.45pm: Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

12.20pm-12.50pm: Yours Truly

11.30am-noon: Between You & Me.





The Key Club powered by Marshall

Left Key Stage:

9pm-9.40pm: Nova Twins

7.45pm-20.15pm: Bears in Trees

6.35pm-7.05pm: As December Falls

5.25pm-5.55pm: Magnolia Park

4.15pm-4-45pm: Hot Mulligan

3.05pm-3.35pm: MC Lars

1.55pm-2.25pm: Pinkshift

12.45pm-1.15pm: DeathbyRomy

11.35am-12.05pm: Caskets.





Right Key Stage

8.20pm-8.55pm: Spanish Love Songs

7.10pm-7.40pm: The Flatliners

6pm-6.30pm: Lil Lotus

4.50pm-5.20pm: Mom Jeans

3.40pm-4.10pm: Smrtdeath

2.30pm-3pm: In Her Own Words

1.20pm-1.50pm: Point North

12.10pm-12.40pm: Zummo.

10pm-11pm: Zoe London - closing DJ set.

Times are subject to change.





SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL NORTH 2022 STAGE LINE-UPS AND SET TIMES

The Dickies Stage

9pm-10.10pm: Sum 41

7.20pm-8.30pm: The Dropkick Murphys

6.10pm-6.55pm: The Interrupters

5pm-5.45pm: Pennywise

3.50pm-4.35pm: Streetlight Manifesto

2.45pm-3.25pm: The Vandals

1.40pm-2.20pm: Hot Water Music

12.35pm-1.15pm: The Bronx

11.40am-12.15pm: The Suicide Machines.





Jägermeister Stage

8.20pm-9.30pm: Alexisonfire

7.05pm-7.55pm: Beartooth

5.55pm-6.40pm: The Used

4.50pm-5.30pm: The Amity Affliction

3.45pm-4.25pm: Electric Callboy

2.45pm-3.20pm: Cancer Bats

1.45pm-2.20pm: Silverstein

12.45pm-1.20pm: Counterparts

11.50am-12.20pm: Cassyette.





Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music

7.50pm-9pm: Neck Deep

6.40pm-7.25pm: The Story So Far

5.30pm-6.15pm: The Wonder Years

4.20pm-5.05pm: Motion City Soundtrack

3.20pm-3.55pm: Knuckle Puck

2.20pm-2.55pm: KennyHoopla

1.20pm-1.55pm: Hot Milk

12.25pm-12.55pm: Meet Me At The Altar

11.30am-noon: Beauty School.



Rock Sound Stage

9.10pm-10pm: Deaf Havana

8.05pm-8.45pm: 3OH!3

7pm-7.40pm: Set It Off

5.55pm-6.35pm: Stand Atlantic

4.55pm-5.30pm: The Summer Set

3.55pm-4.30pm: Mod Sun

3pm-3.35pm: With Confidence

2.05pm-2.40pm: Punk Rock Factory

1.10pm-1.45pm: Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!

12.20pm-12.50pm: Yours Truly

11.30am-noon: Between You & Me.





The Key Club powered by Marshall

Left Key Stage:

9pm-9.40pm: Nova Twins

7.45pm-20.15pm: Bears in Trees

6.35pm-7.05pm: As December Falls

5.25pm-5.55pm: Caskets

4.15pm-4-45pm: Hot Mulligan

3.05pm-3.35pm: MC Lars

1.55pm-2.25pm: Magnolia Park

12.45pm-1.15pm: DeathbyRomy

11.35am-12.05pm: Pinkshift.





Right Key Stage

8.20pm-8.55pm: Spanish Love Songs

7.10pm-7.40pm: The Flatliners

6pm-6.30pm: Zummo

4.50pm-5.20pm: Mom Jeans

3.40pm-4.10pm: Point North

2.30pm-3pm: In Her Own Words

1.20pm-1.50pm: Lil Lotus

12.10pm-12.40pm: Smrtdeath.

10pm-11pm: Zoe London - closing DJ set.

Times are subject to change.