Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
- Credit: Nathan Robinson
Organisers have confirmed the stage set times for this year's Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield.
The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alternative rock festival returns to Hatfield Park over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.
Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 will take place in the grounds of Hertfordshire stately home Hatfield House on Saturday, June 4.
This year's main stage headliners are Sum 41, Alexisonfire and Neck Deep, with the SDF22 line-up also including Deaf Havana, The Dropkick Murphys, The Wonder Years and Beartooth.
Hatfield gates open at 9am and stages will open at 11am.
The Slam Dunk Festival 2022 set times for Hatfield and the Leeds leg of Slam Dunk have now been announced.
Slam Dunk Festival North will take place in Leeds' Temple Newsam on Friday, June 3.
Most Read
- 1 FULL RESULTS: Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council local elections 2022
- 2 Driver in his 20s has died after A1 crash near South Mimms
- 3 Welwyn Garden City: First look inside refurbished Côte restaurant
- 4 Sky Studios Elstree searches for young Hertfordshire talent to join its Content Academy
- 5 See inside this £1.2m home on Welwyn Garden City's sought after West Side
- 6 The latest court results for Welwyn Hatfield and Potters Bar
- 7 Thieves steal nearly £5,000 from vulnerable Herts ATM users
- 8 Resident's anger over parking issues at Stanborough Park
- 9 Potters Bar solicitor stole more than £340,000 from dementia patient
- 10 Cole Green wildlife sanctuary destroyed ahead of housing development
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL SOUTH 2022 STAGE LINE-UPS AND SET TIMES
The Dickies Stage
- 9pm-10.10pm: Sum 41
- 7.20pm-8.30pm: The Dropkick Murphys
- 6.10pm-6.55pm: The Interrupters
- 5pm-5.45pm: Pennywise
- 3.50pm-4.35pm: Streetlight Manifesto
- 2.45pm-3.25pm: The Vandals
- 1.40pm-2.20pm: Hot Water Music
- 12.35pm-1.15pm: The Bronx
- 11.40am-12.15pm: The Suicide Machines.
Jägermeister Stage
- 8.20pm-9.30pm: Alexisonfire
- 7.05pm-7.55pm: Beartooth
- 5.55pm-6.40pm: The Used
- 4.50pm-5.30pm: The Amity Affliction
- 3.45pm-4.25pm: Electric Callboy
- 2.45pm-3.20pm: Cancer Bats
- 1.45pm-2.20pm: Silverstein
- 12.45pm-1.20pm: Counterparts
- 11.50am-12.20pm: Cassyette.
Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music
- 7.50pm-9pm: Neck Deep
- 6.40pm-7.25pm: The Story So Far
- 5.30pm-6.15pm: The Wonder Years
- 4.20pm-5.05pm: Motion City Soundtrack
- 3.20pm-3.55pm: Knuckle Puck
- 2.20pm-2.55pm: KennyHoopla
- 1.20pm-1.55pm: Hot Milk
- 12.25pm-12.55pm: Meet Me At The Altar
- 11.30am-noon: Beauty School.
Rock Sound Stage
- 9.10pm-10pm: Deaf Havana
- 8.05pm-8.45pm: 3OH!3
- 7pm-7.40pm: Set It Off
- 5.55pm-6.35pm: Stand Atlantic
- 4.55pm-5.30pm: The Summer Set
- 3.55pm-4.30pm: Mod Sun
- 3pm-3.35pm: With Confidence
- 2.05pm-2.40pm: Punk Rock Factory
- 1.10pm-1.45pm: Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
- 12.20pm-12.50pm: Yours Truly
- 11.30am-noon: Between You & Me.
The Key Club powered by Marshall
Left Key Stage:
- 9pm-9.40pm: Nova Twins
- 7.45pm-20.15pm: Bears in Trees
- 6.35pm-7.05pm: As December Falls
- 5.25pm-5.55pm: Magnolia Park
- 4.15pm-4-45pm: Hot Mulligan
- 3.05pm-3.35pm: MC Lars
- 1.55pm-2.25pm: Pinkshift
- 12.45pm-1.15pm: DeathbyRomy
- 11.35am-12.05pm: Caskets.
Right Key Stage
- 8.20pm-8.55pm: Spanish Love Songs
- 7.10pm-7.40pm: The Flatliners
- 6pm-6.30pm: Lil Lotus
- 4.50pm-5.20pm: Mom Jeans
- 3.40pm-4.10pm: Smrtdeath
- 2.30pm-3pm: In Her Own Words
- 1.20pm-1.50pm: Point North
- 12.10pm-12.40pm: Zummo.
10pm-11pm: Zoe London - closing DJ set.
Times are subject to change.
SLAM DUNK FESTIVAL NORTH 2022 STAGE LINE-UPS AND SET TIMES
The Dickies Stage
- 9pm-10.10pm: Sum 41
- 7.20pm-8.30pm: The Dropkick Murphys
- 6.10pm-6.55pm: The Interrupters
- 5pm-5.45pm: Pennywise
- 3.50pm-4.35pm: Streetlight Manifesto
- 2.45pm-3.25pm: The Vandals
- 1.40pm-2.20pm: Hot Water Music
- 12.35pm-1.15pm: The Bronx
- 11.40am-12.15pm: The Suicide Machines.
Jägermeister Stage
- 8.20pm-9.30pm: Alexisonfire
- 7.05pm-7.55pm: Beartooth
- 5.55pm-6.40pm: The Used
- 4.50pm-5.30pm: The Amity Affliction
- 3.45pm-4.25pm: Electric Callboy
- 2.45pm-3.20pm: Cancer Bats
- 1.45pm-2.20pm: Silverstein
- 12.45pm-1.20pm: Counterparts
- 11.50am-12.20pm: Cassyette.
Rock Scene Stage powered by Amazon Music
- 7.50pm-9pm: Neck Deep
- 6.40pm-7.25pm: The Story So Far
- 5.30pm-6.15pm: The Wonder Years
- 4.20pm-5.05pm: Motion City Soundtrack
- 3.20pm-3.55pm: Knuckle Puck
- 2.20pm-2.55pm: KennyHoopla
- 1.20pm-1.55pm: Hot Milk
- 12.25pm-12.55pm: Meet Me At The Altar
- 11.30am-noon: Beauty School.
Rock Sound Stage
- 9.10pm-10pm: Deaf Havana
- 8.05pm-8.45pm: 3OH!3
- 7pm-7.40pm: Set It Off
- 5.55pm-6.35pm: Stand Atlantic
- 4.55pm-5.30pm: The Summer Set
- 3.55pm-4.30pm: Mod Sun
- 3pm-3.35pm: With Confidence
- 2.05pm-2.40pm: Punk Rock Factory
- 1.10pm-1.45pm: Chunk! No, Captain Chunk!
- 12.20pm-12.50pm: Yours Truly
- 11.30am-noon: Between You & Me.
The Key Club powered by Marshall
Left Key Stage:
- 9pm-9.40pm: Nova Twins
- 7.45pm-20.15pm: Bears in Trees
- 6.35pm-7.05pm: As December Falls
- 5.25pm-5.55pm: Caskets
- 4.15pm-4-45pm: Hot Mulligan
- 3.05pm-3.35pm: MC Lars
- 1.55pm-2.25pm: Magnolia Park
- 12.45pm-1.15pm: DeathbyRomy
- 11.35am-12.05pm: Pinkshift.
Right Key Stage
- 8.20pm-8.55pm: Spanish Love Songs
- 7.10pm-7.40pm: The Flatliners
- 6pm-6.30pm: Zummo
- 4.50pm-5.20pm: Mom Jeans
- 3.40pm-4.10pm: Point North
- 2.30pm-3pm: In Her Own Words
- 1.20pm-1.50pm: Lil Lotus
- 12.10pm-12.40pm: Smrtdeath.
10pm-11pm: Zoe London - closing DJ set.
Times are subject to change.