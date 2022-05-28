News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > News > Traffic & Travel

Train travellers heading to Liam Gallagher's Knebworth concerts and Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield advised to allow extra time

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:40 PM May 28, 2022
Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend

Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with both Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park and Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway, Peter Alvey Photographer / Nathan Robinson, Slam Dunk / Live Nation

Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Both the second night of Liam Gallagher's shows at Knebworth Park and the Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park are set to take place in Hertfordshire on the same day – Saturday, June 4.

Last year's Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. Set times for Slam Dunk Festival 2022 have now been announced.

Last year's Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The 2022 festival takes place on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Thameslink and Great Northern bosses are advising people travelling to events by train over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to plan their journey in advance, re-check before setting off, and allow extra time to get there and back.

Trains and stations will be "exceptionally busy" over the weekend because of the many events taking place, especially when crowds are leaving the bigger planned events.

As well as the Jubilee celebrations taking place in central London, there's the Liam Gallagher shows at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and The Killers at the Emirates Stadium in London on the same days.

There's also concerts by The Specials and Tom Grennan on successive nights at Bedford Park over the Jubilee weekend, the all-day Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park on the Saturday, and the Luton International Carnival, also on June 4.

Rail travellers to and from the Liam Gallagher concerts at Knebworth Park are urged to use Stevenage station.

Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Platinum Jubilee Weekend. - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway / Peter Alvey Photographer

Most Read

  1. 1 Hatfield fixer-upper with lake on sale for £2.5m
  2. 2 US star George Clooney spotted directing new film in Hertfordshire
  3. 3 Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Changes to rubbish and recycling bin collection days in Welwyn Hatfield
  1. 4 'Garden thieves' caught on camera in Welwyn
  2. 5 Met Police officer denies sexually assaulting male colleague
  3. 6 Welwyn Garden City school earns prestigious development award
  4. 7 Who is playing when at Slam Dunk Festival 2022: Set times announced for Hatfield Park
  5. 8 New live music venue proposed for Howardsgate
  6. 9 More cash for safer cycling and walking schemes in Welwyn Garden City
  7. 10 Church proposes new extension to meet future needs

On their plans for the Jubilee weekend, Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We’re going to run some trains with extra carriages, and event organisers are working with us to encourage visitors to plan their travel carefully and consider all their transport options and possible alternatives.

“There may be queues at some stations before and after the bigger events. We’ll be ready with additional staff and queuing systems, but you may not be able to board the first train.

"If you’re relying on the last train of the day, please make sure you know when it’s due to leave and allow plenty of extra time to catch it.”

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at the Royal Albert Hall

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London. He plays Knebworth on June 3 and June 4. - Credit: PA

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Festival Republic, Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.

Festival Republic's Liam Gallagher FAQs states: "Due to the Queen’s Jubilee this will be a very busy weekend on public transport. You MUST plan ahead to ensure you get home safely at the end of the night.

"We do not advise anyone travels by train as there are very limited services following the event to get you home. Please book car parking, coaches or taxis in advance."

Promoters Live Nation say on their Liam Gallagher at Knebworth FAQs: "If you must arrive by train, the closest station is Stevenage.

"There will be no access to the event from Knebworth Station. There is no shuttle service between the event and Stevenage Station."

Live Nation's website also states: "With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend taking place with events across the region, train services are expected to be exceptionally busy.

"We recommend making alternative arrangements, such as travelling by car, coach, or camping overnight."

Liam Gallagher released new studio album C'MON YOU KNOW on Friday, May 27 and is expected to top the charts on June 3 – the date of his first Knebworth show.

On getting home from Liam Gallagher's concerts, Live Nation's website states: "Train services are expected to be exceptionally busy following the event, as people will also be travelling back from other Jubilee Weekend events across the rail network at the same time and on the same trains.

"Queuing systems will be in place at the station, capacity will be very limited and you may not be able to board even if you have a ticket in advance.

"As a result, we strongly recommend that you pre-book coach travel (here), or alternatively there is lots of pre-bookable car parking available."

For those arriving by train at Hatfield for Slam Dunk Festival South, the entrance is directly opposite Hatfield Train Station.

All rail passengers should plan and check again their Jubilee weekend journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk

Great Northern
Thameslink
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Hatfield News
Knebworth News
Stevenage News

Don't Miss

A fire broke out at Potters Bar Bus Garage at around 2.36pm today (Sunday, May 22)

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service | Video

Six buses damaged at Potters Bar Bus Garage after 'significant' blaze

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Two buses and a fire engine, with smoke erupting from the background.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

TfL removes over 100 London buses after EV blaze in Potters Bar

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The incident reportedly took place on Lemsford Road, Hatfield, outside the swimming centre.

Herts Live News

Fifteen-year-old boy hospitalised after reported stabbing in Hatfield

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
A fire service spokesperson said "multiple" callers reported this blaze near the A1(M) at Welham Green

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service

Fire crews receive 'multiple' 999 calls amid large blaze at Welham Green

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon