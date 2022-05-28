Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Platinum Jubilee weekend with both Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park and Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Govia Thameslink Railway, Peter Alvey Photographer / Nathan Robinson, Slam Dunk / Live Nation

Great Northern and Thameslink are expecting busy trains and stations over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend.

Both the second night of Liam Gallagher's shows at Knebworth Park and the Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park are set to take place in Hertfordshire on the same day – Saturday, June 4.

Last year's Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The 2022 festival takes place on Saturday, June 4. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Thameslink and Great Northern bosses are advising people travelling to events by train over the Platinum Jubilee weekend to plan their journey in advance, re-check before setting off, and allow extra time to get there and back.

Trains and stations will be "exceptionally busy" over the weekend because of the many events taking place, especially when crowds are leaving the bigger planned events.

As well as the Jubilee celebrations taking place in central London, there's the Liam Gallagher shows at Knebworth Park on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, and The Killers at the Emirates Stadium in London on the same days.

There's also concerts by The Specials and Tom Grennan on successive nights at Bedford Park over the Jubilee weekend, the all-day Slam Dunk Festival at Hatfield Park on the Saturday, and the Luton International Carnival, also on June 4.

Rail travellers to and from the Liam Gallagher concerts at Knebworth Park are urged to use Stevenage station.

On their plans for the Jubilee weekend, Jenny Saunders, customer services director for Thameslink and Great Northern, said: “We’re going to run some trains with extra carriages, and event organisers are working with us to encourage visitors to plan their travel carefully and consider all their transport options and possible alternatives.

“There may be queues at some stations before and after the bigger events. We’ll be ready with additional staff and queuing systems, but you may not be able to board the first train.

"If you’re relying on the last train of the day, please make sure you know when it’s due to leave and allow plenty of extra time to catch it.”

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, London. He plays Knebworth on June 3 and June 4. - Credit: PA

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Festival Republic, Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.

Festival Republic's Liam Gallagher FAQs states: "Due to the Queen’s Jubilee this will be a very busy weekend on public transport. You MUST plan ahead to ensure you get home safely at the end of the night.

"We do not advise anyone travels by train as there are very limited services following the event to get you home. Please book car parking, coaches or taxis in advance."

Promoters Live Nation say on their Liam Gallagher at Knebworth FAQs: "If you must arrive by train, the closest station is Stevenage.

"There will be no access to the event from Knebworth Station. There is no shuttle service between the event and Stevenage Station."

Live Nation's website also states: "With the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend taking place with events across the region, train services are expected to be exceptionally busy.

"We recommend making alternative arrangements, such as travelling by car, coach, or camping overnight."

Liam Gallagher released new studio album C'MON YOU KNOW on Friday, May 27 and is expected to top the charts on June 3 – the date of his first Knebworth show.

On getting home from Liam Gallagher's concerts, Live Nation's website states: "Train services are expected to be exceptionally busy following the event, as people will also be travelling back from other Jubilee Weekend events across the rail network at the same time and on the same trains.

"Queuing systems will be in place at the station, capacity will be very limited and you may not be able to board even if you have a ticket in advance.

"As a result, we strongly recommend that you pre-book coach travel (here), or alternatively there is lots of pre-bookable car parking available."

For those arriving by train at Hatfield for Slam Dunk Festival South, the entrance is directly opposite Hatfield Train Station.

All rail passengers should plan and check again their Jubilee weekend journeys at www.nationalrail.co.uk.