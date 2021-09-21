Published: 8:12 PM September 21, 2021 Updated: 8:26 PM September 21, 2021

This year's Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. The festival will return to Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Organisers of Slam Dunk Festival have announced the first two headliners set for Hatfield Park in 2022.

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, hardcore and alternative rock festival will return to Hatfield next year on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Fresh from the success of this month's rescheduled 2021 festival, promoters have confirmed the first acts on the 2022 line-up, including a couple of stage headliners.

Five-piece Canadian post-hardcore icons Alexisonfire and American punk rock legends Rancid have been announced as Slam Dunk Festival's first headliners for 2022.

Both bands will be making their Slam Dunk Festival debuts.

Slam Dunk posted on its Instagram page: "@aof_official and @rancid will both headline stages at the festival on their debut performances!"

They will be joined on the Slam Dunk 2022 line-up by Utah rockers The Used, pop-punk kings The Wonder Years, Motion City Soundtrack, Hot Milk, and Meet Me At The Altar, with more to be announced.

Alexisonfire and Rancid have been announced as Slam Dunk Festival 2022's first two stage headliners. - Credit: Slam Dunk

Originally confirmed to play Slam Dunk Festival 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic, both The Wonder Years and Motion City Soundtrack will be heading back to Leeds and Hatfield for a masterclass in long-standing pop-punk magic.

The Wonder Years (@thewonderyears) tweeted: "Pleased to announce we’ll be back in the UK at @SlamDunkMusic next year!"

Slam Dunk Festival South will return to Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Katie McMillan





When is Slam Dunk Festival 2022?

The dates for Slam Dunk in Leeds and Hatfield in 2022 have been moved from the usual late May Bank Holiday weekend to align with the extended Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, which begins on Thursday, June 2.

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022 in Temple Newsam Park, Leeds.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2022 is set for Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire the following day.





When do Slam Dunk tickets go on sale?

Super early bird tickets for Slam Dunk 2022 will go on sale this Friday - September 24 - at 9am.

A limited number of VIP tickets will also go on sale on September 24.

Visit www.slamdunkfestival.com for more.





How much are Slam Dunk Festival 2022 tickets?

Super early bird tickets are £75, plus booking fees. Discounted early bird tickets cost £69 for Slam Dunk Festival 2021 attendees until the end of the month.

VIP tickets start at £129.

Early bird tickets will go on sale Friday, October 1 at 9am until Friday, December 31, and are £79.

Full price general admission tickets will go on sale from Saturday, January 1 until June, and are £85. All ticket prices are subject to booking fees.

The Slam Dunk Festival payment plan will be available from Friday, September 24 at 9am in order for those to secure their tickets to 2022’s event.

It costs £19 to secure the ticket, with monthly instalments of £15 until the ticket is paid off. The total cost of the payment plan is £79, plus fees, and the first payment must be made before January 1.

For more information or to purchase both opening party and festival tickets, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com







