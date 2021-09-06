Published: 9:31 AM September 6, 2021

Slam Dunk Festival has announced dates for 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend in June. - Credit: Alan Davies

Organisers have announced the dates for next year's Slam Dunk Festival.

After a successful return over the weekend to Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday and Hatfield Park in Hertfordshire the following day, Slam Dunk Festival promoters have confirmed the dates for 2022.





When is Slam Dunk Festival taking place in 2022?

Slam Dunk Festival North will take place on Friday, June 3, 2022.

Slam Dunk South 2022 will be on a Saturday next year – on June 4.





Why have the Slam Dunk dates been moved?

The pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alt-rock festival is traditionally held over the late May Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's 2021 festival was held over the first weekend of September.

The festival has been pushed back next year from its usual May weekend to coincide with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be an extended bank holiday in 2022, from Thursday, June 2 to Sunday, June 5, to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

The four days of celebrations will include public events and community activities, as well as national moments of reflection on the Queen’s 70 years of service.

Following Slam Dunk South in Hatfield, the festival posted on its social media pages next year's planned dates.

The Facebook post read: "#SDF21 SOUTH - That was something special! Nothing beats the feeling of us all being back together again, we’re so grateful to you all for making this weekend so memorable, you guys are truly the best! We’ll see you all at #SDF22

"North - Friday 3rd June 2022 South - Saturday 4th June 2022"