Slam Dunk Festival's triumphant 2021 return is smash success
Thousands turned out for Hatfield's biggest music festival at the weekend, as the likes of Don Broco and McFly took the stage for Slam Dunk 2021.
The excitement of returning to enjoy live music was felt by visitors and performers alike, with many taking the time to express their gratitude for being able to return to entertaining their loyal fans following a long lockdown last year.
The atmosphere was second to none as crowds descended on to Hatfield Park on Sunday for some much-missed live performances, with a bumper line-up.
Although not without its hiccups, with last-minute COVID-related withdrawals from Waterparks and Sum 41, the show went on – and with a bang.
Kicking things off across the four stages were For You The Moon at The Key Club Stage, Blood Youth for the Jägermeister Tent, The Baboon Show at the Punk in Drublic stage, and The Bottom Line at the Rock Scene Presents powered by the Amazon Music UK Stage.
Visitors were never at a loss for entertainment, with swift set changes ensuring that yearning for live music was being fulfilled at all times.
St Albans' Your Demise dominated the Jägermeister stage in the afternoon.
The local band had the substantial crowd up on their feet – with one fan dubbing them "the best by far" on their Instagram page.
Surprise guests McFly drew in the masses at the Key Club Stage, having drummed up excitement when they appeared at Slam Dunk's North festival in Leeds on Saturday.
Fan favourites, It's All About You and Five Colours in Her Hair went down a treat for the hundreds enjoying some nostalgic numbers, among the bands newer hits.
American band We Are The In Crowd made a much-anticipated return to the stage following a six-year hiatus, with a promise of more live dates in the UK in the pipeline.
Warming up the fans ahead of Mayday Parade's set, We Are The In Crowd played hits, Never Be What You Want and The Best Thing (That Never Happened).
Mayday Parade stirred up some excitement, playing one of their first live shows since the pandemic.
Hits like Piece of Your Heart, Jersey and Jamie All Over got the crowd surfing and circle pits under way ahead of State Champs' set.
Headliners Don Broco dominated – attracting festival-goers in their masses – as the sun set over Hatfield Park, closing the main stage for another year.
