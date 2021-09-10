Slam Dunk Festival's triumphant 2021 return is smash success

Gallery

Published: 2:49 PM September 10, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM September 10, 2021

Don Broco dominated the stage at Slam Dunk 2021 in Hatfield Park - Credit: NATHAN ROBINSON 2020

Thousands turned out for Hatfield's biggest music festival at the weekend, as the likes of Don Broco and McFly took the stage for Slam Dunk 2021.

Don Broco headlined Slam Dunk 2021 at Hatfield - Credit: @BETHANMILLERCO

The excitement of returning to enjoy live music was felt by visitors and performers alike, with many taking the time to express their gratitude for being able to return to entertaining their loyal fans following a long lockdown last year.

#SDF21 SOUTH - That was something special! Nothing beats the feeling of us all being back together again, we’re so grateful to you all for making this weekend so memorable, you guys are truly the best! We’ll see you all at #SDF22



North - Fri 3rd June🤘 South - Sat 4th June 🔥 pic.twitter.com/MoROTr79JH — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) September 5, 2021

The atmosphere was second to none as crowds descended on to Hatfield Park on Sunday for some much-missed live performances, with a bumper line-up.

Fans enjoy Don Broco's set at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @EDDYMAYNARD

Although not without its hiccups, with last-minute COVID-related withdrawals from Waterparks and Sum 41, the show went on – and with a bang.

Blood Youth at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @EDDYMAYNARD

Kicking things off across the four stages were For You The Moon at The Key Club Stage, Blood Youth for the Jägermeister Tent, The Baboon Show at the Punk in Drublic stage, and The Bottom Line at the Rock Scene Presents powered by the Amazon Music UK Stage.

Crowds flocked to Slam Dunk Festival in Hatfield - Credit: @katiemcmillanphoto

Visitors were never at a loss for entertainment, with swift set changes ensuring that yearning for live music was being fulfilled at all times.

Your Demise at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 - Credit: @EDDYMAYNARD

St Albans' Your Demise dominated the Jägermeister stage in the afternoon.

The local band had the substantial crowd up on their feet – with one fan dubbing them "the best by far" on their Instagram page.

McFly were surprise guests at Slam Dunk Festival 2021 in Hatfield - Credit: @katiemcmillanphoto

Surprise guests McFly drew in the masses at the Key Club Stage, having drummed up excitement when they appeared at Slam Dunk's North festival in Leeds on Saturday.

McFly performed all the hits during their surprise set at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @BETHANMILLERCO

Fan favourites, It's All About You and Five Colours in Her Hair went down a treat for the hundreds enjoying some nostalgic numbers, among the bands newer hits.

Fans enjoying McFly's performance at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @katiemcmillanphoto

American band We Are The In Crowd made a much-anticipated return to the stage following a six-year hiatus, with a promise of more live dates in the UK in the pipeline.

Warming up the fans ahead of Mayday Parade's set, We Are The In Crowd played hits, Never Be What You Want and The Best Thing (That Never Happened).

Mayday Parade had to crowd on their feet at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @katiemcmillanphoto

Mayday Parade stirred up some excitement, playing one of their first live shows since the pandemic.

Hits like Piece of Your Heart, Jersey and Jamie All Over got the crowd surfing and circle pits under way ahead of State Champs' set.

State Champs took the stage as the sun began to set at Slam Dunk 2021 - Credit: @BETHANMILLERCO

Big scenes tonight from our #SDF21 headliners @DONBROCO closing South in true festival style!! 🔥🔥



📸 @bethanmillerco & @katieiemcmillanphoto pic.twitter.com/Hwa64wq83Z — Slam Dunk Festival (@SlamDunkMusic) September 5, 2021

Headliners Don Broco dominated – attracting festival-goers in their masses – as the sun set over Hatfield Park, closing the main stage for another year.

Don Broco at Slam Dunk south 2021 - Credit: @BETHANMILLERCO

Frank Turner's view from the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls on the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

Frank Turner on the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Nathan Robinson

NOFX headlining the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. - Credit: State of Love & Trust

Frank Turner joined NOFX during their set on the Punk in Drublic stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. - Credit: State of Love & Trust

Tom Fletcher of McFly on stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. - Credit: Bethan Miller



