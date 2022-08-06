News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Pictures of Paloma Faith and special guest Sam Ryder at Hatfield Park concert

Alan Davies

Published: 5:05 PM August 6, 2022
Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park.

Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith headlined an outdoor concert in Hatfield Park last night (Friday).

The chart-topping Changing singer was supported by Katie Kittermaster and the UK's Eurovision 2022 star Sam Ryder.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith rocking out on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster opened the evening concert promoted by LPH Concerts & Events, the first of three nights of shows in the grounds of Hatfield House.

Sam Ryder was Paloma Faith's special guest for the night – and even the Only Love Can Hurt Like This star was keen to hear the UK's Eurovision hero.

Ahead of the concert, Paloma said in a video message, "Oh my God, I’m playing with Sam Ryder", adding "can’t wait to meet him" and "can’t wait to hear him sing".

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park.

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sam Ryder's set, of course, included huge hit Space Man.

Dressed in yellow, Paloma Faith then entertained fans with her biggest hits.

Queen Symphonic play Hatfield Park tonight (Saturday, August 6).  Simply Red and special guest Lisa Stansfield perform in Hatfield Park on Sunday night.

Scroll down for more pictures of Katie Kittermaster, Sam Ryder and Paloma Faith in concert in Hatfield Park.


Pictures of Katie Kittermaster at Hatfield Park

Here are pictures of Katie Kittermaster playing Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.

Katie Kittermaster performing in Hatfield Park.

Katie Kittermaster singing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Katie Kittermaster opened the evening at the Paloma Faith concert in Hatfield Park.

Katie Kittermaster opened the evening at the Paloma Faith concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Katie Kittermaster was first support act at the Paloma Faith concert in Hatfield Park.

Katie Kittermaster was first support act at the Paloma Faith concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Katie Kittermaster performing in Hatfield Park.

Katie Kittermaster performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Katie Kittermaster performing in Hatfield Park.

Katie Kittermaster performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Sam Ryder in Hatfield Park

Here are pictures of Paloma Faith's special guest Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.

Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park.

Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Eurovision runner-up and Space Man singer Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park.

Eurovision runner-up and Space Man singer Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park.

Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Space Man singer Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Eurovision star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Space Man star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Space Man star Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man star Sam Ryder playing the guitar in Hatfield Park.

Space Man star Sam Ryder playing the guitar in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sam Ryder on stage in Hatfield Park.

Sam Ryder on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sam Ryder on stage in Hatfield Park.

Sam Ryder on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith's special guest Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith's special guest Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park.

Sam Ryder performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Space Man singer Sam Ryder was Paloma Faith's special guest at Hatfield Park.

Space Man singer Sam Ryder was Paloma Faith's special guest at Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


Pictures of Paloma Faith at Hatfield Park

Here are pictures of Paloma Faith headlining at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Paloma Faith performing on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith performing on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Singer Paloma Faith performing on stage in Hatfield Park.

Singer Paloma Faith performing on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park.

Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith during her open-air concert in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith during her open-air concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith headlining an open-air concert in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith headlining an open-air concert in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith performing in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park.

Paloma Faith on stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Steve Fothergill


