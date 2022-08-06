Gallery
Pictures of Paloma Faith and special guest Sam Ryder at Hatfield Park concert
- Credit: Steve Fothergill
Paloma Faith headlined an outdoor concert in Hatfield Park last night (Friday).
The chart-topping Changing singer was supported by Katie Kittermaster and the UK's Eurovision 2022 star Sam Ryder.
Singer-songwriter Katie Kittermaster opened the evening concert promoted by LPH Concerts & Events, the first of three nights of shows in the grounds of Hatfield House.
Sam Ryder was Paloma Faith's special guest for the night – and even the Only Love Can Hurt Like This star was keen to hear the UK's Eurovision hero.
Ahead of the concert, Paloma said in a video message, "Oh my God, I’m playing with Sam Ryder", adding "can’t wait to meet him" and "can’t wait to hear him sing".
Sam Ryder's set, of course, included huge hit Space Man.
Dressed in yellow, Paloma Faith then entertained fans with her biggest hits.
Queen Symphonic play Hatfield Park tonight (Saturday, August 6). Simply Red and special guest Lisa Stansfield perform in Hatfield Park on Sunday night.
Scroll down for more pictures of Katie Kittermaster, Sam Ryder and Paloma Faith in concert in Hatfield Park.
Pictures of Katie Kittermaster at Hatfield Park
Here are pictures of Katie Kittermaster playing Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.
Pictures of Sam Ryder in Hatfield Park
Here are pictures of Paloma Faith's special guest Sam Ryder playing Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5.
Pictures of Paloma Faith at Hatfield Park
Here are pictures of Paloma Faith headlining at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.