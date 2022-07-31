Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Three more outdoor concerts are planned for Hatfield Park next weekend with the Hertfordshire estate reassuring ticket holders concerned following the recent Michael Bublé show.

LPH Concerts and Events presents gigs by Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red on successive nights over the weekend of Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7.

Simply Red are due to play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. Here's Mick Hucknall on stage at LPH's concert on the Embankment in Peterborough. - Credit: Haze Photography.

The three concerts are run by a different promoter from last week's Michael Bublé show in Hatfield.

Bublé's gig was also considerably bigger than the forthcoming shows promoted by LPH Concerts and Events.

LPH promoted Paul Weller's concert at Bedford Park last night (Saturday, July 30) and Simply Red's show two days earlier.

In June, they organised Simply Red's open-air concert on the Embankment in Peterborough.

Following the traffic issues experienced by ticket holders attending the Michael Bublé concert on Saturday, July 23, Hatfield Park has published a statement about forthcoming events.

Hatfield House's website states: "We understand that following the traffic management issues at the Michael Bublé concert, many people planning to come to Hatfield Park for another event this summer may now have concerns.

"Firstly we want to reassure people that the capacity for all of our upcoming events is comfortably accommodated on Hatfield Park.

"The upcoming LPH events are similar in scale to Battle Proms and Folk By The Oak – both of which were highly successful and went ahead without issue. "Hatfield Park has hosted successful events on this scale for many years and we are confident that LPH will deliver a high-quality experience."

The statement continued: "Secondly, please be assured that the LPH events are totally separate from AEG, which organised Michael Buble.

"We have worked with the LPH team to ensure that sufficient parking and access arrangements are in place to accommodate the number of ticket holders.

"We are confident that, working with LPH, the events will be safe and enjoyable for all those who attend."

Paloma Faith will bring her The Age of Optimism Summer Tour to Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

LPH's weekend of Hatfield concerts kicks off with Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith on Friday, August 5.

Support is due to come from Eurovision runner-up and Space Man singer Sam Ryder, fresh from wowing the crowd at Standon Calling, and Katie Kittermaster.

TikTok star and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will be the special guest at Paloma Faith's tour date at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

It's the hits of Queen the following night when Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6.

Expect to hear Queen classics performed by four rock vocalists from hit show We Will Rock You, a five-piece rock band and an orchestra.

This summer's Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Simply Red will headline at Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7.

Mick Hucknall's Money’s Too Tight To Mention, Stars, and Holding Back The Years favourites will be supported by very special guest Lisa Stansfield and West End star Marisha Wallace.

Lisa Stansfield is due to support Simply Red when they play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Haze Photography.

Parking information, and other gig details for this week's Hatfield Park concerts, can be found at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/faqs/