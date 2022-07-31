News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red to play concerts in Hatfield Park

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:30 AM July 31, 2022
Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park this summer.

Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Three more outdoor concerts are planned for Hatfield Park next weekend with the Hertfordshire estate reassuring ticket holders concerned following the recent Michael Bublé show.

LPH Concerts and Events presents gigs by Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red on successive nights over the weekend of Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7.

Simply Red are due to play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7.

Simply Red are due to play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. Here's Mick Hucknall on stage at LPH's concert on the Embankment in Peterborough. - Credit: Haze Photography.

The three concerts are run by a different promoter from last week's Michael Bublé show in Hatfield.

Bublé's gig was also considerably bigger than the forthcoming shows promoted by LPH Concerts and Events.

LPH promoted Paul Weller's concert at Bedford Park last night (Saturday, July 30) and Simply Red's show two days earlier. 

In June, they organised Simply Red's open-air concert on the Embankment in Peterborough.

Following the traffic issues experienced by ticket holders attending the Michael Bublé concert on Saturday, July 23, Hatfield Park has published a statement about forthcoming events.

Most Read

  1. 1 Campus West ranked third in the UK for box office sales for the screening of Jodie Comer in Prima Facie
  2. 2 Hatfield House slammed on TripAdvisor for Michael Bublé concert chaos
  3. 3 Concert promoters AEG Presents 'apologise profusely' following Michael Bublé show at Hatfield Park
  1. 4 Hatfield man jailed for sexually assaulting two women
  2. 5 Paloma Faith, Queen Symphonic and Simply Red to play concerts in Hatfield Park
  3. 6 Plans for Hollywood's Sunset Studios in Hertfordshire move a step closer
  4. 7 Summer dry weather reveals ornate designs of Knebworth House's Victorian gardens
  5. 8 Litter-louts blighting beauty spot, says dog walker
  6. 9 'Dangerous' traffic reported after Michael Bublé concert
  7. 10 Concern over hospital trust's policy to stop extra shifts for staff who call in sick

Hatfield House's website states: "We understand that following the traffic management issues at the Michael Bublé concert, many people planning to come to Hatfield Park for another event this summer may now have concerns.

"Firstly we want to reassure people that the capacity for all of our upcoming events is comfortably accommodated on Hatfield Park.

"The upcoming LPH events are similar in scale to Battle Proms and Folk By The Oak – both of which were highly successful and went ahead without issue.

"Hatfield Park has hosted successful events on this scale for many years and we are confident that LPH will deliver a high-quality experience."

The statement continued: "Secondly, please be assured that the LPH events are totally separate from AEG, which organised Michael Buble.

"We have worked with the LPH team to ensure that sufficient parking and access arrangements are in place to accommodate the number of ticket holders.

"We are confident that, working with LPH, the events will be safe and enjoyable for all those who attend."

Paloma Faith will bring her The Age of Optimism Summer Tour to Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Paloma Faith will bring her The Age of Optimism Summer Tour to Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

LPH's weekend of Hatfield concerts kicks off with Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer Paloma Faith on Friday, August 5.

Support is due to come from Eurovision runner-up and Space Man singer Sam Ryder, fresh from wowing the crowd at Standon Calling, and Katie Kittermaster.

Sam Ryder - the UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant - will be the special guest at Paloma Faith's Hatfield concert

TikTok star and Eurovision runner-up Sam Ryder will be the special guest at Paloma Faith's tour date at Hatfield Park on Friday, August 5. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

It's the hits of Queen the following night when Queen Symphonic will rock Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6.

Expect to hear Queen classics performed by four rock vocalists from hit show We Will Rock You, a five-piece rock band and an orchestra.

The Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022.

This summer's Queen Symphonic concert will bring the hits of Queen to Hatfield Park on Saturday, August 6, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Simply Red will headline at Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7.

Mick Hucknall's Money’s Too Tight To Mention, Stars, and Holding Back The Years favourites will be supported by very special guest Lisa Stansfield and West End star Marisha Wallace.

Lisa Stansfield is due to support Simply Red when they play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7.

Lisa Stansfield is due to support Simply Red when they play Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Haze Photography.

Parking information, and other gig details for this week's Hatfield Park concerts, can be found at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/faqs/

Music
Hatfield House
Hatfield News
Hertfordshire News

Don't Miss

Police officers have called off the search for 24-year-old Lewis Saggers

Hertfordshire Constabulary

Police in Hertfordshire call off search for missing 24-year-old man

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Woods Ave with two school buildings either side, and trees beside the road.

Hertfordshire Constabulary

13-year-old girl grabbed by stranger in Hatfield

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
The news comes after the World Health Organisation declared the monkeypox a global health emergency on June 23

NHS

15 monkeypox cases confirmed in Hertfordshire

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
5G mast WGC

Plans rejected for view-ruining Welwyn Garden City 5G mast

Dan Mountney

person