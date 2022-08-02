News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Simply Red set times for Hatfield Park concert

Alan Davies

Published: 4:45 PM August 2, 2022
Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park this summer.

Simply Red will play an outdoor show in Hatfield Park on Sunday, August 7. - Credit: Supplied by Sliding Doors Publicity

Simply Red play Hatfield Park on Sunday to round off a weekend of live music at the Hertfordshire stately home.

Mick Hucknall's chart-topping group headline a concert in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, August 7.

Staged by Bedford-based independent promoter LPH Concerts & Events, support on the night comes from soulful dance diva Lisa Stansfield. 

The stage for Simply Red at a previous concert promoted by LPH Concerts & Events

The stage for Simply Red at a previous concert promoted by LPH Concerts & Events - Credit: HAZE Photography

Broadway and West End star, and BBC Radio 2 favourite, Marisha Wallace is also on the bill.

Gates open at 5pm and here are the organisers' scheduled set times for the Simply Red concert in Hatfield Park.


Simply Red concert Hatfield Park set times

  • 5pm: Gates open 
  • 6pm: Marisha Wallace
  • 7.15pm: Lisa Stansfield
  • 8.45pm: Simply Red

Stage times are approximate and are subject to minor change.

Fans attending Sunday's show can expect Simply Red to perform a catalogue of unforgettable hits including Something Got Me Started, Fairground, Holding Back The Years, and If You Don’t Know Me By Now.

Limited tickets can still be purchased at www.lph.live.

Buying in advance is strongly advised for the best value tickets as prices will increase on the door.

Advance tickets are priced at £52 plus booking fees.

VIP Upgrade and Green Room Upgrade tickets are sold out for Simply Red.

Parking will be available on site, free of charge, and one folding chair per person is allowed in the concert arena.

You can visit the LPH Concerts’ social channels for more info: @LPHConcerts on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

For more info, click on the event listing at https://lphconcertsandevents.co.uk/venues/hatfield-park

