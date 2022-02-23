Player ratings: Who starred for Potters Bar Town in the win over Kingstonian?

It was a third win in five games under new boss Sammy Moore and the 2-1 win for Potters Bar Town at home to Kingstonian was arguably the most impressive performance of the lot.

But who stood out in a sea of excellence? This is how I saw the Isthmian League Premier Division game at the LA Construction Stadium for Potters Bar Town.

Hafed Al-Droubi - 7

It's always difficult to rate a goalkeeper when his defence has been so solid as they tend not to have much to do. What he did produce though was solid and there was a great line just before Gus Sow's penalty miss to his team-mates - "you lot better chase this in".

Isaac Ogundere - 8

May have nominally been a full-back or a wing-back but played like a out and out winger for most of the game. To good effect too, getting an assist on the first goal and getting into some advanced positions that pinned the Ks defence back.

Corey Parchment - 10

I can't actually remember him doing anything wrong. Did everything Ogundere did on the other flank and grew more and more of a threat as the game went on. And considering this was his first game back after two-months of injury, this was a 10-out-of-10 performance. Some standard to keep up mind you!

Frazer Shaw - 9

One loose pass in the second half otherwise he too may have been in line for full marks. Brought in and instantly made captain, that shows his worth to the team but if anyone needed further proof then this was it. Superb in defence, tackled everything.

Dwight Pascal - 7

Followed the lead of his skipper with a quietly effective display in the middle of the park. Raised my eyebrow when I saw him in the centre rather than full-back but shouldn't have been surprised. Certainly won't be anymore after this effort. Confidence seems to be rising rapidly in him.

Jacques Kpohomouh - 9

Not a player I knew too much about before he signed for the Scholars. Second time I've seen him now and he won't be one I'll forget. Just love the way he goes about his business. Not too many frills but just highly effective at breaking up attacks and starting counters.

Zac Guerfi - 7

My kind of player. A tough tackling grafter in the middle of the park, a proper midfield terrier. Worked hard all night to ensure Kingstonian could get no time to think on the ball.

Tyler Christian-Law - 8

He scored you know, even if it took us a while in the press box to work out how had got the last touch for the second. But it was his play round the rest of the park that caught the eye. Hard-working and a great link for the midfield through to the attack.

Joe Boachie - 7

Should have scored late on but then a minute later he danced through for what would have been a sensational goal, the defender just clearing at the last. A bundle of energy throughout and a nightmare all evening for the Ks defence with his pace and work-rate.

Samson Esan - 7

One of his quieter performances but still has ability in bundles and can unlock teams in the blink of an eye. That's why Maidenhead United have snapped him up.

Calvin Ekpiteta - 8

Needs to get fit after too many games on the bench for Kingstonian but the debutant showed that, like all good strikers, his eye for goal has not diminished. Right place, right time and a confident finish to put Bar in front. Will only get better you would think.

Substitutes

Aaron Eyoma, Max Delyfer and Dequane Wilson-Braithwaite didn't have time to affect the game too much although the former was unlucky not to score when he was stopped unfairly by the goalkeeper on a break forward.

Summary

This was an excellent team performance. Only two changes show it was a settled side and gone too were the fitness worries that were evident in Moore's first game in charge against Cray Wanderers.

They worked hard, tackled everything and, certainly in the second half, they attacked clinically and with a bit of quality that had been missing in the first half.

One month in and the Moore era is progressing as planned. Remember this is really all building towards a full and hopefully successful campaign next season.

On this evidence, that could well be true.