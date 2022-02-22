Victory over Kingstonian helps Potters Bar find their smiles after traumatic week

Potters Bar Town put a miserable week behind them with a thoroughly deserved victory over Kingstonian.

A debut goal from Calvin Ekpiteta was followed by a first for the club from Tyler Christian-Law as they closed out a 2-1 win in the Isthmian League Premier Division.

The damage to the stand during Storm Eunice was the latest drama to afflict the Scholars this season.

They have also had three abandoned games to contend with as well as number of waterlogged pitches, both home and away

The first of those abandoned matches came in September against Kingstonian while the fixture also suffered from one postponement too.

And to complete the oddities about the meeting, this game saw Lee O'Leary on the bench for the Ks as new assistant manager, having been in charge of the Maroons at the start of the year.

There were two changes for Potters Bar from the side that beat Haringey Borough 10 days ago in their last fixture.

In came Corey Parchment for Jaden Sharman while Ekpiteta, signed from Kingstonian, replaced Aaron Eyoma.

The two sides had met at the beginning of the month in what was Sammy Moore's first win as Bar Boss.

The first period was frantic but the sheer pace meant that quality was in short supply.

And it was speed that brought the best chance of the opening 45 minutes when the rapid Alex Addai got in front of a defender and in a tangle of legs, tumbled to the floor in the box.

The usually reliable Gus Sow took the honours but instead of putting it in his favoured top-corner to the right of the keeper, he got it all wrong and blazed over the top.

Hafed Al-Droubi had only one actual save to make as Elliott Buchanan fired through a crowd but he gathered at the second attempt.

On-loan AFC Wimbledon right-back Isaac Ogundere looked a threat for the Scholars and twice got a sight of goal as he foraged forward at will.

The first was headed tamely into the hands of Saline Sanneh while he prodded the second over the top as the home side finished the half strongly.

Tyler Christian-Law also had two chances in that spell and it was the second that was threatening to dip under the bar until the Kingstonian keeper got a strong hand to it.

The speed of the game continued in the second half but the first real flowing move gave Potters Bar the lead.

It started down the left but was switched to the far post by a looping cross from Zak Guerfi.

Ogundere cleverly knocked it back into the middle with a first-time touch where Ekpiteta was waiting to drill home.

He had said on signing that he wanted to find his love of football and ran straight to his manager after scoring.

The second arrived from a right-wing corner that was headed back towards goal but deflected off the back of a defender.

It ran to Boachie and he stroked home from close range.

There was far more about the Scholars when they had the ball after the break and the goals helped but they still had to defend well.

Fortunately there was a sterling performance in defence from all in maroon shirts but especially skipper Frazer Shaw, Corey Parchment and Jacques Kpohomouh.

It was always going to take something special to breach them and so it came with Elliott Buchanan's superb drive from 25 yards finding its way over Al-Droubi.

But there wasn't any other real chances for the visitors until the final minute.

But by then Boachie and sub Eyoma had both gone close and the full-time whistle brought a deserved victory.





Potters Bar Town: Al-Droubi, Ogundere, Parchment (Wilson-Braithwaite 90+2), Shaw, Pascal, Kpohomouh, Guerfi, Christian-Law, Boachie, Esan (Eyoma 72), Ekpiteta (Delyfer 80).

Subs (not used): Kurylovicz, Dickson.

Goals: Ekpiteta 49, Boachie 61

Booked: Ekpiteta 45, Shaw 71





Kingstonian: Sanneh, Samuels, Saraiva, Young, Cook, Beeney (Barton 72), Addai, Sow, Buchanan, Figueira (Pearch 84), Ajakaiye.

Subs (not used): Whitnell, Cooper, Lopes.

Goal: Buchanan 77

Booked: Sanneh 90+1





HT: Potters Bar Town 0 Kingstonian 0

Referee: Jack Bloxham (Harpenden)

Attendance: 154