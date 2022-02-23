Potters Bar Town beginning to show their teeth and claws after victory over Kingstonian

There were plenty of thumbs up from Potters Bar Town manager Sammy Moore after the 2-1 win over Kingstonian. - Credit: DAVID LOVEDAY/TGS PHOTO

Potters Bar Town are "a different animal" these days after victory over Kingstonian made it three wins from five under Sammy Moore.

Calvin Ekpiteta and Tyler Christian-Law struck the goals in the 2-1 win, Elliott Buchanan replying for the Ks, but it was the manner of the success that pleased the gaffer.

And he believes the club are already looking up the table rather than down it, despite only taking over at the end of January.

He said: "We have some good players and I have told them, it is a good time to be around the club. We are only going to move forwards.

"Whoever had the shirts tonight were told to go and keep them for the weekend.

"We were amazing, the intensity was great. Even when they broke forward we had players making recovery runs.

"We looked hungry.

"That’s the standards we have to set now. We’ve come in at a difficult time for us and taken six points off Kingstonian when they are pushing for the play-offs.

"That is amazing return with three wins out of five.

"We’ve only been in a short time but we’re already looking up rather than over our shoulders. That’s where I wanted.

"Teams won’t want to play us now. We are a different animal.

"We have a settled side and people are pushing each other in training and in matches."

The win leaves Kingstonian in seventh and still outside the play-off places while the Scholars are up to 15th

But it was a seserved success for Moore's men who, once they settled into their rhythm, out fought their south London visitors for the remainder of the contest.

The Potters Bar boss said: "They were better than us for the first 25 minutes, we didn’t get to grips with their system, but after that our energy and intensity, with and without the ball was outstanding.

"We said at half-time that we needed to make our play in the final third better, the quality up to there wasn’t great.

"But the second half we just kept going, kept running hard, got in their faces and stopped them doing what they are good at and we were outstanding.

"We scored two great goals and it was a proper team performance. In this league, that is how you have to play.

"You have to be dogged with and without the ball and that intensity showed that we are moving in the right direction."

That all starts on the training paddock according to the former Hemel Hempstead Town and Concord Rangers boss.

Moore said: "I’ve told the boys we have to train how we want to play. We have to train with intensity and take that into the games.

"We trained hard on Thursday and were disappointed the game didn’t go ahead on Saturday.

"But we trained again and worked on the shape and after 25 minutes, we won interceptions, we made the pass and we got round people.

"That’s key. We chose the right pass in the second half and our front players can cause all sorts of problems.

"The boys have bought in to how we want to do things, the winning mentality and they have been amazing."