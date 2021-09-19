News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Match Report

Isthmina League Premier Division

Potters Bar Town

2

Joe Boachie 31,53

Bognor Regis Town

2

Nathan Odokonyero 59, Kayne Diedrick-Roberts 60

Crazy few minutes rock Potters Bar Town but Scholars starting to show positive signs for the future

Author Picture Icon

Neil Metcalfe

Published: 10:57 AM September 19, 2021    Updated: 11:14 AM September 19, 2021
Potters Bar manager Lee O'Leary.

Potters Bar manager Lee O'Leary. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Only a crazy couple of minutes prevented Potters Bar Town from picking up all three points at home to Bognor Regis Town.

A double for Joe Boachie, his first since joining the club on loan from Concord Rangers, had put them firmly in the driving seat but a double around the hour mark dragged the Rocks level and left the game tied at 2-2.

But other than those moments, Scholars manager Lee O'Leary felt happy with what he saw from his side.

He said: "The performance on the whole was really positive, individually and collective. 

"But the game came down to a five-minute period after they changed shape and got a goal against the run of play. 

"It took us too long to recover from that and we conceded another but then we could have gone on and won the game. 

"We were the better side and could have scored more than we did but at both ends of the pitch we weren't ruthless enough and the goals we conceded were poor."

There was praise though for Boachie who has added another exciting attacking threat to the squad.

O'Leary said: "Since he walked through the door, he has been excellent. He plays with such intensity and is so direct. 

"It allows us to get up the pitch and it helps us get real control in the game."

The point means Potters sit 15th with seven points from seven games, four of them coming the last three.

And other than the total in that final column of the table, the boss can see signs that his young side are beginning to come to grips with both the division and what is expected of them from the management team.

He said: "All round, we defended really well apart from that five-minute period. 

"We have to find a way some times to regroup quickly when we conceded. 

"I was disappointed and despondent after the defeat on Tuesday [3-0 at home to Cheshunt] but on reflection and having watched the game back, I was probably a bit too critical. 

"For good chunks of the last three performances we have been really good so there are signs that the squad is starting to take better shape. 

"I’m happy with where we are, other than the points on the board. 

"We have to take momentum from these games though." 

Football
Potters Bar News

