Attitude on point as rejuvenated Potters Bar Town seal victory over Cray

Published: 5:48 PM September 12, 2021

Potters Bar manager Lee O'Leary (right) was delighted with the attitude of his players in the win over Cray Wanderers. - Credit: GAVIN ELLIS/TGS PHOTO

Some harsh truths and some big decisions were behind Potters Bar Town snapping their losing streak and sealing a success at Cray Wanderers.

Three Isthmian League Premier Division losses on the bounce was stopped by a 1-0 win at Hayes Lane, courtesy of Devonte Aransibia's first-half goal.

And manager Lee O'Leary says the work-rate and character of his players was something that filled him with sheer delight.

He said: "The boys were fantastic and I couldn’t be prouder of them.

"The attitude and the intensity in everything that we did was the most pleasing thing.

"We haven’t started games anywhere near well enough this year. That’s a big thing that we’ve tried to correct in the last seven days.

"We’ve made some big decisions and big calls and it looks like it has paid off.

"We have to carry this through now."

This was the Scholars' second win of the year following the opening day success over Corinthian Casuals and it was also the first clean sheet, claimed after standing up to some heavy pressure at times.

The next lesson to learn is developing a ruthless streak.

He said: "It was the first complete 90-minute performance this season so it was very pleasing.

"They had to show some togetherness when they were facing some direct balls and a lot of pressure in the final 10 minutes of both halves.

"But they stood up to that and were still a threat at the other end as they were throughout the whole game.

"We thoroughly deserved the win, there is no question of that, but on another day we could have had three or four.

"There were loads of positives but we have to focus on Tuesday night.

"This isn’t a good three points if we don’t get anything there."

The quick turnaround takes Bar back to the LA Construction Stadium and a Hertfordshire derby against Cheshunt, two places and one point behind them.

O'Leary said: "The boys know it is a derby but Cheshunt will be well-prepared too.

"All I ask of the boys is that no matter who you play against, you run hard.

"If this group does that, we will give anyone a good game of football. "With the changes we’ve made, our main focus is that these boys all pull together and for the same cause."