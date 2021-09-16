Charles returns with Cheshunt to punish Potters Bar Town

Published: 11:36 AM September 16, 2021

Ken Charles scored twice for Cheshunt in a 3-1 win on his return to Potters Bar Town. - Credit: PETER SHORT

Former Potters Bar Town striker Ken Charles came back to haunt his former club with a double sending Hertfordshire neighbours Cheshunt to victory.

He had bagged four goals in his brief stay with the Scholars in last year's curtailed season and along with one for Zack Newton, it left the Ambers celebrating a 3-1 Isthmian League Premier Division win.

Bar's only goal came in stoppage time from Ben Ward-Cochrane but the home side's hopes had been hampered by the sending off of James Budden for picking up two yellows.

Charles had signified his intent with an effort that rattled the upright and Cheshunt were generally creating more than the Scholars.





So it was no surprise that the visitors took the lead before half-time, Charles launching a stunning shot beyond Hafed Al Droubi in the home goal.

Ward-Cochrane was brought on for the second period and almost made the perfect introduction, his shot pushed wide by Charlie Taylor.

Joe Boachie also shot wide on his home debut but in between all that was what turned out to be a crucial yellow card for Budden for a foul on the edge of the area.

Nine minutes later he saw another after a flare-up with Charles and involving a lot of pushing and shoving from most of the players.

Charles was also booked in the incident but he would have the last laugh.

Cheshunt doubled their lead with 15 minutes to go, Newton jumping on a miscommunication at the back, and then Charles got his second and Cheshunt's third.

Ward-Cochrane's strike after a clever turn and low shot was merely a consolation.

Potters Bar are back at the LA Construction Stadium on Saturday when Bognor Regis Town are the visitors for another league match.