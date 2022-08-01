England's Laura Kenny wins the women's 10km scratch race at the Lea Valley VeloPark in Stratford, London during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: John Walton/PA

Athletes from Hertfordshire have won a selection of Team England's medals in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Cyclists Laura Kenny, who grew up in Cheshunt, and Sophie Lewis from Ashwell, near Baldock were some of England's first medal winners in this year's games after claiming a bronze medal in the women's 4000m team cycling pursuit.

On day two of the games (Friday, July 29), Kenny and Lewis were joined in the Lea Valley VeloPark, London by teammates Josie Knight and Maddie Leech for a bronze medal final where they beat Team Wales to a spot on the podium.

Team Australia won this year's women's 4000m team pursuit gold in the velodrome.

Laura Kenny, from Cheshunt, with her gold medal alongside silver medallist Michaela Drummond and Maggie Coles-Lyster (bronze) - Credit: John Walton/PA

Gold medallist Laura Kenny shares a laugh with bronze medallist Maggie Coles-Lyster on the podium - Credit: John Walton/PA

Team England's women's 4000m pursuit team, which features Laura Kenny (left) and Sophie Lewis (furthest right) from Hertfordshire, on the podium - Credit: John Walton/PA

Kenny and Lewis were back in the saddle today (August 1) for the 10km scratch.

Lewis finished 13th in the race, but Kenny sped past Team Scotland's Neah Evans in the final 150m to seal a gold for Team England, fighting off competition from silver medallist Michaela Drummond from New Zealand and Canadian bronze finisher Maggie Coles-Lyster.

Ondine Achampong from King's Langley put on a gold medal-winning performance in the artistic gymnastics women's team final on Saturday.

She and her teammates Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm cleared the Australian team by a total 3.1 points (161.1 points vs 158) to claim the medal.

England's Ondine Achampong during the women's artistic gymnastics team final at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Ondine Achampong in the women's uneven bars final at Arena Birmingham - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm celebrate their women's team final gold medal win - Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

Achampong returned to the podium once again after finishing second in the women's all-around gymnastics final on Sunday, beaten only by Australia's Georgia Godwin.

At Sandwell Aquatics Centre, Luke Turley finished fifth in the men's 400m freestyle on Friday with a time of 3:48.50.

Turley, who began his career at the Stevenage and Hatfield swimming clubs, was beaten by English teammate Daniel Wiffin in fourth.

Australia secured a one-two-three on the podium, led by Elijah Winnington (3:43.06).

Turley is due back in the pool tomorrow (Tuesday, August 2) for the men's 1500m freestyle.

Team England's Luke Turley during the men's 400m freestyle final in the pool - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Luke Turley before the men's 400m freestyle final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre - Credit: Bradley Collyer/PA

Hatfield Swimming Club star and Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games medallist Louise Fiddes is set to compete in the women's 200m Freestyle S14 category on Wednesday, August 3.

In the judo, Amy Platten from St Albans secured bronze in the women 48kg category, beating Malawi's Harriet Bonface in the bronze medal final.

South Africa's Michaela Whitebooi secured the judo women 48kg gold.

England’s Amy Platten in action against Malawi’s Harriet Bonface in a Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games judo event - Credit: David Davies/PA

England’s Amy Platten celebrates after defeating Malawi’s Harriet Bonface in the judo women's 48kg - Credit: PA

The judo women's 48kg podium line-up at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games - Credit: PA

Emma Reid, from Royston, is due to compete in the judo women 78kg on Wednesday.

In the squash, Welwyn Hatfield legend Alison Waters is due on the courts on Wednesday, August 3 for the start of the mixed doubles, and again on Thursday, August 4 for the women's doubles.

In the hockey, Team England drew 4-4 with India in the third round of this games' tournament.

The team, which features James Albery from Welwyn Garden City, beat Ghana 6-0 in round one and Wales 4-2 in round two.

Commonwealth Games sessions are available to watch on BBC iPlayer (https://bbc.in/3PMWbvM).

Live Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games coverage is being shown on BBC TV channels until the final day on Monday, August 8.