Hatfield swimmers Fiddes and Turley among Commonwealth selections for Team England

Hatfield Swimming Club will have their eyes firmly fixed on the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham after the Team England squad was announced.

There had been 10 selected as early as January, including Olympic champion Adam Peaty, but to that has now been added another 38, including Welwyn Garden City's Louise Fiddes, still a member of the Hatfield squad, and former Hitchin Boys' School pupil Luke Turley, who now competes for Bath NC.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes (left) won silver in the 100m breaststroke at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. - Credit: TIM GOODE/PA

The team comprises of a variety of former Olympic, Paralympic and Commonwealth medallists, alongside many athletes who are set to make their Commonwealth Games debut at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre from July 29.

They will be looking to better their medal haul of 24, which included nine gold, from the Gold Coast games in 2018.

Great Britain's Louise Fiddes won bronze in the 200m individual medley at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. - Credit: JOHN WALTON/PA

Team England’s chef de mission, Mark England, said: "This completes our swimming and para swimming team of 48 athletes in total. I’m looking forward to watching them compete and [hopefully] bring it home in the pool over the six days this summer."

Team England will eventually comprise of over 400 athletes in total, all of whom will look to capitalise on the once in a lifetime opportunity to bring home success in their own country.

The Birmingham 2022 games will see para sport disciplines fully integrated into the programme while female sport will be expanded to its highest level with the introduction of T20 cricket, beach volleyball and para table tennis.