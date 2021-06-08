News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Investigation to take place into contact social services had with Christie Frewin before her murder

Matt Powell

Published: 4:36 PM June 8, 2021    Updated: 4:44 PM June 8, 2021
Christie Frewin

Christie Frewin was sadly killed by her ex partner Alex Staines in January - Credit: Herts police

A review into the contact Christie Frewin, who was sadly killed by her ex-partner in January,  had with social services before her death will take place this summer.

The Community Safety Partnership for Welwyn Hatfield, in conjunction with the Hertfordshire Domestic Abuse Partnership, has commissioned a Domestic Homicide Review into the death of the mother-of-three to ensure agencies across Hertfordshire can learn as much as possible from the tragic case.

This Review is due to commence in August 2021, to enable the independent Chair of the Review to collect as much information as possible regarding the contact agencies had with Christie and her family.

The Domestic Homicide Review will run parallel to other investigations, such as that being conducted by the IOPC - which is looking at Christie’s contact with Herts police prior to her death. 

The review will take the findings of such investigations into account and will use them to inform its recommendations.

The Community Safety Partnership and independent chair will continue to work with the family and their support workers from Victim Support’s Homicide Service.

The recommendations of the review will be published as soon as the Home Office have given approval.


