Christie Frewin's mother calls for 'thorough investigation' into police conduct

Published: 3:57 PM June 4, 2021

Christie Frewin was sadly killed by her ex partner in January this year - Credit: Herts police

Following the tragic stabbing of Christie Frewin in a horrific knife attack at her own home earlier this year in Welwyn Garden City, her devastated parents have spoken out.

Christie was stabbed to death in her home by Alex Staines, on January 26, having called 999 the evening before.

Staines was sentenced at St Albans Crown Court on Tuesday, June 1, being ordered to serve a minimum of 22 years and 58 days.

After sentencing, the Independent Office for Police Conduct confirmed that investigations were ongoing with regard to Christie’s contact with Herts police prior to her death.

Her mother has said: “We are all totally devastated by the loss of the most amazing mum and daughter you could ever wish to meet. Christie truly loved life and we will be left with a void forever that can never be filled.’

You may also want to watch:

“We, as a family, wish there to be a thorough investigation in relation to the police and local authorities’ conduct surrounding Christie’s death, and would ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time. Christie leaves behind three beautiful children.”

Natalie Marrison, partner at Ramsdens Solicitors, is representing the family and hopes investigations will provide greater insight into the circumstances of the 25-year-old’s death.

She said: "At the heart of this is a young woman who has tragically died at the hands of her ex-partner. Her family, friends and community remain deeply affected by this loss.

"Our thoughts remain with Christie’s family at this difficult time."

Following the sentencing earlier this week a petition was launched called 'Justice for Christie' - which hopes to have Alex Staines' sentenced reviewed.

The Change.org petition, which has been signed by more than 1,600 people, says: "I want to bring justice towards her family and make it aware of what’s happened. I want to get his sentence reviewed for a longer sentence.

"He was sentenced to 22 years in prison. This is and never will be enough for what he has done. He has taken away a mother to three beautiful young children."

To sign the petition visit change.org/p/government-justice-for-christie