Killer jailed for harrowing murder of Christie Frewin

Published: 4:47 PM June 1, 2021 Updated: 4:59 PM June 1, 2021

Alex Staines was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in jail today - Credit: Herts police

A murderer has been sentenced to life in prison after pleading guilty to the killing of Welwyn Garden City woman Christie Frewin.

Alexander Staines, aged 31, from Upper Field Road in Welwyn Garden City, will serve a minimum of 22 years and 58 days.

He appeared St Albans Crown Court today for sentencing, after pleading guilty to murdering the 25-year-old at a hearing on Tuesday, May 4.

Christie Frewin was sadly killed by her ex partner earlier this year - Credit: Herts police

Police were called at around 9.20am on Wednesday, January 27, to reports of concerns for the welfare of a woman at an address in Lady Grove.

Officers attended and discovered mother-of-three Christie with several stab wounds, which had sadly proved fatal.

A murder investigation was launched by the Beds, Cambs and Herts Major Crime Unit and Staines was arrested a short time later, after handing himself in to Hatfield police station.

A subsequent search of his vehicle located a bloodied knife inside.

Det Insp Justine Jenkins, who led the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Christie’s family and friends at what continues to be an extremely difficult time for them.

"Nothing can ever make up for the heart-breaking loss they have suffered, due to this man’s senseless and horrific actions.

“They have at least been spared the ordeal of having to go through a trial, but still they relive the events every single day.

“Staines is a violent man who has shown no real remorse for what he has done. His actions on that morning were truly harrowing and have left three young children to grow up without their mother.”