Tears For Fears to play summer 2022 concert at Hatfield House

Tears For Fears - Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal - have announced a UK tour for July 2022, including a date at Hatfield House, in support of forthcoming new album The Tipping Point. - Credit: Frank W.Ockenfels 3

Tears For Fears will play a summer concert in Hatfield in 2022.

The Everybody Wants To Rule The World duo – Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith – have announced a show in the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 24.

The Hertfordshire concert will be in support of the forthcoming release of the group's first new studio album in nearly two decades, The Tipping Point, which is released on February 25.

As part of The Tipping Point World Tour, the band will be touring the UK throughout July 2022 with special guest Alison Moyet.

Tears For Fears 2022 tour tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, November 19.

Tears For Fears first found fame in the early 1980s, and the video for hit single Mad World was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House.

Speaking about going back out on the road, Curt Smith said: “We couldn’t be more excited to start playing concerts again.

"We’ve missed seeing our friends on the road around the world and the energy of performing live.”

Bandmate Roland Orzabal said: “The Tipping Point has been a long time in the making and we are looking forward to playing our favourites from the new album as well as our classics from throughout the years.”

Fans who pre-order The Tipping Point from Tears For Fears' official store will be eligible for an exclusive ticket pre-order from November 17, two days before tour tickets go on general sale on November 19.

THE TIPPING POINT WORLD TOUR 2022: TICKETS ON SALE NOV 19.



UK FANS: Purchase the new special edition pink vinyl pressing by 9PM GMT on Nov 16th to receive a pre-sale code.



See you on the road!https://t.co/ImoFme4YKa pic.twitter.com/oIZeX9vWjg — Tears for Fears (@tearsforfears) November 12, 2021

Tears For Fears were one of the most iconic bands of the '80s, selling over 30 million albums worldwide and enjoying success with singles such as Shout, Everybody Wants To Rule The World, Mad World, Sowing The Seeds Of Love, and Woman In Chains.

Tears For Fears single Mad World. The video for the single was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. Picture: Alan Davies - Credit: Alan Davies

Tears For Fears – Roland Orzabal (vocals, guitar, keyboards) and Curt Smith (vocals, bass, keyboards) – formed in Bath in 1981.

Their 1983 debut album The Hurting yielded anthems such as Mad World, Change, and Pale Shelter.

Follow-up album, 1985’s Songs from the Big Chair, became a watershed moment for the group.

Boasting the signature BRIT Award-winning Everybody Wants to Rule the World, Shout, Head over Heels, Mothers Talk and I Believe (A Soulful Re-Recording), it went quintuple-platinum in America and reached number one on the Billboard Top 200.

It also gave them two number one hit singles in the US.

1989’s The Seeds of Love proved to be Orzabal and Smith’s last collaboration together until Everybody Loves A Happy Ending in 2004.

Tears for Fears' new album The Tipping Point - Credit: Tears for Fears

Arriving on February 25, The Tipping Point is the band’s first album since their reunion release Everybody Loves A Happy Ending.

Since then, the band have toured extensively, including a sold-out UK arena tour, and in 2017 released Rule The World, a best-of compilation that returned the band to upper reaches of the album charts once more.

In September this year the band were honoured with the 'Outstanding Song Collection' Award at the 2021 Ivor Novello Awards.

On the making of The Tipping Point, Roland Orzabal said: “Before everything went so right with this album, everything first had to go wrong, it took years, but something happens when we put our heads together.

"We’ve got this balance, this push-me-pull-you thing – and it works really well.”

Curt Smith agrees. “If that balance doesn’t work on a Tears For Fears album, the whole thing just doesn’t work.

"To put it in simple terms, a Tears For Fears record and what people perceive to be the sound of Tears For Fears – is the stuff we can both agree on.”





TEARS FOR FEARS UK TOUR JULY 2022 DATES

WITH SPECIAL GUEST ALISON MOYET

July 1: Telford QEII Arena, Telford, Shropshire

July 2: Longleat House, Warminster, Wiltshire

July 5: Waddesdon Manor, Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire

July 7: Utilita Arena Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne

July 8: Floors Castle, Kelso, Scotland

July 9: Lytham Festival, Lytham St Annes

July 12: The Incora County Ground Derby, Derbyshire

July 14: Leeds Millennium Square, Leeds, Yorkshire

July 15: Warwick Castle, Warwick, Warwickshire

July 16: Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough, North Yorkshire

July 19: Chewton Glen, New Milton, Hampshire

July 20: The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury, Kent

July 22: The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, Sussex

July 23: Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, Wales

July 24: Hatfield House, Hatfield, Hertfordshire

July 26: Powderham Castle, Exeter, Devon.

Tears For Fears have announced summer 2022 UK tour dates in support of their new studio album, The Tipping Point. - Credit: AEG Presents



