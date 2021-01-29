Smash hits: 12 pop music videos filmed in Hertfordshire

Video

Published: 7:00 PM January 29, 2021

Simple Minds single Don't You (Forget About Me) and the gatefold sleeve of Tears For Fears single Mad World. The videos for both singles were filmed at Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Did you know pop stars Little Mix, Robbie Williams and Ed Sheeran have all filmed music videos in Hertfordshire?

So have Steps, Queen, Tears for Fears, and Simple Minds.

Simple Minds single Don't You (Forget About Me). The video for the single was filmed in Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Here's a run down of 12 music promos filmed in the county.

1. Little Mix – Woman Like Me

Little Mix – then foursome Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall – filmed the BRIT Award-winning video for hit single Woman Like Me at Knebworth House.

The lead single from the album LM5 features Nicki Minaj, although the rapper didn't shoot her scenes at Knebworth.

Co-written by Jess Glynne, Ed Sheeran and Minaj, the song reached number two in the UK charts in 2018.

The video has had more than 288 million views on YouTube.

The girl group also recorded a concert show at Knebworth House last August for Meerkat Music, before Jesy left the band.





2. Steps – It's The Way You Make Me Feel

This Dangerous Liaisons-inspired pop video was shot at Brocket Hall near Lemsford, Welwyn Garden City.

Taken from Steps' third album Buzz, Lee Latchford-Evans, Claire Richards, Lisa Scott-Lee, Faye Tozer and Ian 'H' Watkins reached number two in the charts with this single.





3. Jonas Brothers – Sucker

To mark their comeback after a lengthy hiatus, this American pop band decided to film the video for their single Sucker in the Hertfordshire countryside back in February 2019.

Brothers Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas took over the Hatfield House estate for a weekend to shoot their Sucker promo.

They perform the catchy track in the Marble Hall in front of the famous Rainbow Portrait of Queen Elizabeth I.

And the brothers brought along their respective wives and partners for the ride, including actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner.

The video, which has a few subtle nods to Hatfield House's starring role in the movie The Favourite, even features the couples sitting in baths outdoors around the fountain in the West Garden – in the middle of winter.

Fortunately, it was a sunny weekend, and the video has now been watched more than 300 million times.

Nick Jonas posted on Instagram when the record was released: "We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back."

An American number one hit, Hatfield House also features as a backdrop on the single's cover.





4. Robbie Williams – Party Like A Russian

While Channel 4 is currently showing Catherine the Great inspired Russian period romp The Great, Robbie Williams also partied like a Russian at Hatfield House back in 2016 for this single. Huzzah!

The Marble Hall, Long Gallery, and Library all feature in the video, while the maze and gardens are also used for the clip.

The Take That star also famously played three nights at Knebworth Park back in 2003.





5. Adam and the Ants – Stand and Deliver

The chart-topping Dandy Highwayman rode into Hatfield for the video for this 1981 number one hit.

Scenes were shot in the grounds of Hatfield House and inside the Old Palace, with Kajagoogoo singer Limahl among the extras.

A version of Adam and the Ants single Stand & Deliver came with a poster featuring pictures taken at Hatfield House where the video was filmed in the Old Palace and grounds. - Credit: Supplied

The record cover also include photos of Adam Ant and the band taken in the grounds of the stately home and stills from the video.





6. Tears for Fears – Mad World

Rather apt for these lockdown times, Tears for Fears came to Herts to shoot the video of this classic slice of 1980s pop.

Tears For Fears single Mad World. The video for the single was filmed in the grounds of Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith filmed the promo for their first hit single in the grounds of Knebworth House by the lake.





7. Shakin' Stevens - It's Late

Another 80s video shot at Knebworth House is Shakin' Stevens hit It's Late.

This spooky Shaky effort sees the Welsh singer attending a party at the Gothic mansion and coming face to face with some vampires.





8. Ed Ball – Trailblaze

Britpop, Brookside star Anna Friel and football... what's not to like?

At the height of 1990s Britpop era, this little known Creation Records gem features scenes filmed at St Albans City FC's Clarence Park.

Anna Friel, currently appearing on ITV in series three of Marcella, guest stars in the video.





9. Flux Pavilion – Daydreamer featuring Example

Flux Pavilion – real name Joshua Steele – was a student at the University of Hertfordshire and returned for this 2012 video shot during a live performance.

The dubstep artist, producer and DJ's Daydreamer single features Example on vocals.

The video was filmed during a concert at the Forum Hertfordshire in Hatfield.

Flux Pavilion's earlier track I Can't Stop was sampled by Jay-Z and Kanye West on their album Watch the Throne.





10. Ed Sheeran – Lego House

The chart-topping Suffolk singer-songwriter also filmed the video for his 2011 Lego House single in Hatfield.

The video was made during Ed Sheeran's sold-out concert at the University of Hertfordshire's Forum complex.

It features special guest Rupert Grint, with the Harry Potter star playing an obsessive fan stalking Sheeran.





11. Simple Minds – Don't You (Forget About Me)

From the soundtrack to American teen movie The Breakfast Club, this track catapulted the Scottish rock group to global fame.

The cover of Simple Minds single Don't You (Forget About Me). The video for the single was filmed in Knebworth House. - Credit: Alan Davies

And the video featuring Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr and the rest of the band was filmed in the Banqueting Hall at Knebworth House.





12. Queen – Bohemian Rhapsody

"Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?"

This pioneering 1975 music video from Freddie Mercury, Brian May, Roger Taylor and John Deacon was made in Herts at Elstree Studios.

The single has since topped the UK charts twice, for a combined total of 14 weeks, and the video has been watched more than 1.25 billion times on YouTube.







