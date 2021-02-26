New date announced for music festival in Hatfield

Published: 11:08 AM February 26, 2021

The main stage at Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. The festival is now due to return on Sunday, September 5, 2021. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Organisers of an annual music festival in Hatfield have rescheduled its 2021 date until later in the year.

Slam Dunk Festival South was due to take place in the grounds of Hatfield House over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, May 30.

Following Prime Minister Boris Johnson's roadmap announcement about the easing of lockdown restrictions over the coming months, promoters of the pop-punk, ska punk, emo, metal and alt-rock event have now confirmed its new dates.

Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. Slam Dunk Festival 2021 is now scheduled to take place in Hatfield on Sunday, September 5. - Credit: Kevin Richards

Determined for the festival to go-ahead this year after twice having to cancel it in 2020, they have switched the 2021 event from May to September.

Organisers had earlier in the year confirmed that they had made contingency plans should the event be unable to take place in its regular May slot.

Slam Dunk Festival North will now take over Leeds' Temple Newsam on Saturday, September 4.

Slam Dunk Festival South 2021 is scheduled for Hatfield Park the following day on Sunday, September 5.

Promoters say most of the Slam Dunk 2021 line-up will be the same as previously announced.

All original tickets remain valid.

Before confirming the new festival dates, Slam Dunk director Ben Ray tweeted: "As we now have the clear guidance we needed, will be soon be announcing that Slam Dunk Festival 21 will be moving back from May to September. Thanks all for your continued support."

As we now have the clear guidance we needed, will be soon be announcing that Slam Dunk Festival 21 will be moving back from May to September. Thanks all for your continued support. — Ben Ray (@realbenray) February 23, 2021

Team Slam Dunk later posted a statement on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday.

It read: "We know that after the Prime Minister's announcement last night, many of you will now be looking forward to returning to normal over the summer and getting back to enjoying gigs, club nights and festivals!

"Whilst we welcome the news laid out in the roadmap, it does unfortunately seal the fate of Slam Dunk Festival not happening over the May Bank Holiday weekend.

"We predicated as much and have, of course, been working hard on rescheduled dates."

The Team SDF statement added: "All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the new dates.

"Hopefully moving back to September will allow enough leeway should there be any delays to the current roadmap.

"We are also very happy to say the vast majority of the line-up will be staying with us for September, and a line-up announcement will be coming shortly.

"Your ticket provider will be in touch soon to confirm the next steps to assist you if you cannot make the new dates.

"We want to thank you all for your patience, understanding and support in what has been a hell of a year. We can't wait to get back to it!"

For more, visit the Slam Dunk Festival website at www.slamdunkfestival.com

Slam Dunk Festival South 2018 in Hatfield Park - Credit: Kevin Richards



