Organisers 'determined' music festival will take place in 2021

Published: 9:14 PM February 5, 2021

Organisers are "determined" that an annual music festival will take place in Hatfield this year after twice having to postpone the event in 2020.

Slam Dunk Festival South is due to return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.

It takes place in Leeds Temple Newsam the day before.

However, with the country still in lockdown and social distancing measures likely to be in place for a while yet, promoters of the pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alt-rock event are anxiously waiting for government guidance over whether the festival can go ahead on its scheduled dates.

Alternatives are being considered in case the festival can't take place over the late May Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement posted on the festival's social media channels said: "We are aware that things aren't looking great for festivals at the end of May.

"Currently we are waiting for more government guidance on when events can return and when we know that we will take the action required.

"We believe this will be by the end of this month."

Slam Dunk 2020 was initially postponed from last May until September.

The festival was then scrapped altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a large number of the acts rebooked for this year's scheduled Slam Dunk spectacular.

Ticket holders were given the option of rolling over their tickets to 2021 following last year's cancellation.

Slam Dunk 2021, the festival's 15th anniversary, is due to be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco this year.

The Slam Dunk statement to fans added: "Back up plans are of course being made and the bands are being consulted with.

"If we have to move to later in the year, we will, but we are absolutely determined to not let you go another year without a festival.

"Please bear with us and we thank you for your patience."

For more on Slam Dunk Festival, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com