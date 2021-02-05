News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Organisers 'determined' music festival will take place in 2021

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 9:14 PM February 5, 2021   
Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield. Picture: Kevin Richards

Slam Dunk Festival South in Hatfield Park. - Credit: Archant

Organisers are "determined" that an annual music festival will take place in Hatfield this year after twice having to postpone the event in 2020.

Slam Dunk Festival South is due to return to Hatfield Park on Sunday, May 30.

It takes place in Leeds Temple Newsam the day before.

However, with the country still in lockdown and social distancing measures likely to be in place for a while yet, promoters of the pop-punk, ska punk, metal and alt-rock event are anxiously waiting for government guidance over whether the festival can go ahead on its scheduled dates.

Alternatives are being considered in case the festival can't take place over the late May Spring Bank Holiday weekend.

A statement posted on the festival's social media channels said: "We are aware that things aren't looking great for festivals at the end of May.

"Currently we are waiting for more government guidance on when events can return and when we know that we will take the action required.

Most Read

  1. 1 Hundreds of people hit by power cut
  2. 2 Fines issued after another 'completely selfish' student party
  3. 3 Simon Pegg given driving ban for six months
  1. 4 CCTV image of a man released after meat stolen
  2. 5 Couple married for 50 years first to get vaccinated at new centre
  3. 6 New charges introduced 'to make country park more sustainable'
  4. 7 Yellow warning for snow and ice for third consecutive weekend
  5. 8 Budget passed with £25k verge protection amendment
  6. 9 Man charged with murder following the death of a woman
  7. 10 Church starts new food charity hub

"We believe this will be by the end of this month."

Slam Dunk 2020 was initially postponed from last May until September.

The festival was then scrapped altogether due to the coronavirus pandemic, with a large number of the acts rebooked for this year's scheduled Slam Dunk spectacular.

Ticket holders were given the option of rolling over their tickets to 2021 following last year's cancellation.

Slam Dunk 2021, the festival's 15th anniversary, is due to be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco this year.

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 will be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. Picture: Slam Dunk

Slam Dunk Festival 2021 is due to be headlined by Sum 41 and Don Broco. - Credit: Slam Dunk Festival

The Slam Dunk statement to fans added: "Back up plans are of course being made and the bands are being consulted with.

"If we have to move to later in the year, we will, but we are absolutely determined to not let you go another year without a festival.

"Please bear with us and we thank you for your patience."

For more on Slam Dunk Festival, visit www.slamdunkfestival.com

Music
Slam Dunk Festival
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christie Frewin

Murder investigation: Family pay tribute to the 'most kind' woman who...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Debby Foxwell

'Vicious and savage' murderer sentenced for killing neighbour over...

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Christie Frewin

Funeral fundraiser raises thousands in a day for mother-of-three who died

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Last month the CCG board agreed the focus of their plans should be existing sites  with the bulk of redevelopment planned fo...

Doctor to be struck off medical register over indecent images of children

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus