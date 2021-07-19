Gallery

Published: 7:14 PM July 19, 2021

Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park has fully reopened its attractions following the lifting of remaining coronavirus restrictions.

Every accessible area of the park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, is now open to the public, including PWP's soft play Tumble Jungle and Paradise Lagoon.

Tumble Jungle ball pit at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There are also some new animal arrivals at Paradise, with porcupines Nancy and Ellie now settled in at the park, and the return of Animal Talks and Free Flying Bird Displays, every day.

Following the Monday, July 19 'Freedom Day' rule changes, managers at Paradise say they can "also start to feel a bit more at ease about our future".

A PWP statement said: "We are so excited to welcome all our wonderful supporters and visitors back to Paradise at full capacity and look forward to a brighter future for our zoo and animals."

A tiger at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Among the changes at the zoo, Paradise can finally reopen its new and improved indoor soft play, Tumble Jungle.

"Over the last 18 months we have been working to improve your Paradise Wildlife Park experience and we know just how much our visitors love our Tumble Jungle," said a zoo spokesperson.

Tumble Jungle at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There is also a new Tumble Jungle Cafe where you can enjoy hot and cold food and beverages while the kids enjoy their new play area.

"We hope that you love our revamped soft play and let the kids run wild to make up for lost time," said a Paradise spokesperson.

Paradise Lagoon at Paradise Wildlife Park - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Paradise Lagoon has also reopened. The spokesperson said: "We were so pleased to open our splash pool this week and as we expect some glorious weather coming our way, you can enjoy a cool off at our very own Paradise Lagoon.

"While the Lagoon has been closed, we have also been working on improving the area for your full enjoyment when it opens.

"Just make sure you bring towels, a spare change of clothes and lots of sun block!"

A Chinese crocodile lizard at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Among the latest additions to Paradise Wildlife Park, you can now visit Chinese crocodile lizards in the Temple of Angkor, goats and pigs in the farmyard, and porcupines, which can be found next to the camels.

The park's wonderful animal talks are also back.

The Free Flying Bird Displays will run every day from 11.30am and 2.30pm.

Face coverings will not be a legal requirement, although zoo managers recommend wearing one when it is busy indoors.

There will be live music at after-hours event Summer Evenings at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Summer Evenings in Paradise will also begin from July 30 every Friday and Saturday throughout August.

The new after-hours event will feature a variety of entertainment across the park, with African drummers, acoustic sets, wildlife stilt walkers, face painting plus fun photo opportunities to make some lifetime memories.

A youngster watches one of the new porcupines at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

Thanking supporters, the Paradise spokesperson added: "We cannot thank-you enough for your unending patience and understanding over the last 18 months.

"It truly has been the most challenging time any of us have had to face.

"However, we look forward to seeing you this summer to create more incredible memories at Paradise."

You can see Paradise Wildlife Park's full COVID-19 risk assessment at www.pwpark.com/important-information/covid-19-information/

World of Dinosaurs at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Supplied by Paradise Wildlife Park

A pig at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park



