Prickly new porcupines Nancy and Ellie arrive at Hertfordshire zoo Paradise Wildlife Park

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 5:21 PM July 8, 2021   
Young visitors to Paradise Wildlife Park look at one of the zoo's new porcupines.

Young visitors to Paradise Wildlife Park look at one of the zoo's new porcupines. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

There's some prickly new additions at Paradise Wildlife Park following the arrival of two beautiful crested porcupines.

Visitors to the Hertfordshire zoo can now see Nancy and Ellie in their new home next to Paradise's camel habitat, opposite the Rainforest Building.

"Nancy and Ellie have settled in remarkably well together in their new home and we cannot wait for you to meet them," said a PWP spokesperson.

Nancy arrived at Paradise from Wingham Wildlife Park and is four years old. 

Her favourite food is butternut squash.

One of the new porcupines at Paradise Wildlife Park enjoying something to eat.

One of the new porcupines at Paradise Wildlife Park enjoying something to eat. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

She has settled very well and spends most of her day asleep in bed and then her evenings digging holes and chewing on the logs and branches keepers have placed in the enclosure.

Ellie arrived at the wildlife park in White Stubbs Lane, Broxbourne, from Five Sisters Zoo in Scotland.

One of Paradise Wildlife Park's new porcupines.

One of Paradise Wildlife Park's new porcupines. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

She is a little more timid than her housemate, Nancy, but keepers say she is settling in very well.

Nancy has even taken Ellie under her wing (or spikes!) and they are often seen cuddling up in bed together.

A young visitor to Paradise Wildlife Park looks at one of the zoo's new porcupines.

A young visitor to Paradise Wildlife Park looks at one of the zoo's new porcupines. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Did you know?

• Porcupines can NOT throw their quills.
• Porcupines are nocturnal, which means they are active primarily at night.
• Porcupine vision is poor, but they have an excellent sense of smell.
• Baby porcupines are called "porcupettes".

One of the new porcupines with a Paradise Wildlife Park keeper.

One of the new porcupines with a Paradise Wildlife Park keeper. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

Porcupines can be found in many areas of the world. Some live in Africa and Asia, whereas others can be found in South America.

One thing that ties all porcupines together are their sharp quills on their back.The Latin translation of porcupine means “quill pig”.

One of Paradise Wildlife Park's new porcupines.

One of Paradise Wildlife Park's new porcupines. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park

The quills tend to lie flat until the creatures feel threatened or nervous, and this is when the quills stand vertically. Quills are often used as a protective mechanism.

Many predators often leave a porcupine with the quills embedded in their mouth and nose.

If porcupines lose a quill, they can grow a new one in their place.

One of the new porcupines at Paradise Wildlife Park.

One of the new porcupines at Paradise Wildlife Park. - Credit: Paradise Wildlife Park


