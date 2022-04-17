Video

With it being a long Bank Holiday weekend, it's the perfect time to binge-watch a series or two.

Whether you've seen them before and want to watch again or are looking for something new to view, there's plenty to choose from across the various platforms now available for viewers and subscribers.

From Regency-era romance Bridgerton to Tom Hardy in Taboo, and After Life with comedian Ricky Gervais to Colin Firth as Mr Darcy in Pride & Prejudice, Hertfordshire can be seen on screen in a number of the boxsets available to watch.

1. Taboo

This gritty, dark and brooding period piece stars Peaky Blinders' Tom Hardy as the mysterious James Keziah Delaney.

It's 1814 and adventurer Delaney returns to London, a changed and haunted man. Presumed dead in Africa many years before, he's soon encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal.

Set to inherit what is left of his father's shipping empire, Delaney's arrival not only threatens to disrupt the plans of his half-sister Zilpha and her husband Thorne, but also the political ambitions of the mighty East India Company, chaired by Sir Stuart Strange, played by Jonathan Pryce.

Scenes of mesmerising drama Taboo were filmed on location at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire.

You can currently watch Taboo on BBC iPlayer until Wednesday. It is also available to stream on Netflix.





2. Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones stars in Doctor Foster which can be seen on BrixBox. - Credit: BBC

Former Coronation Street favourite Suranne Jones is on scene-stealing form as the GP and mother who gets pushed to the limit when she suspects her husband Simon of having an affair in this drama partly filmed on location in Hitchin.

Watch Dr Gemma Foster's unwavering determination to get to the truth, no matter the cost.

Jodie Comer, now famous as assassin​ ​​​​​​Villanelle in Killing Eve, co-stars.

You can watch both series of Doctor Foster on BritBox.





3. After Life

Ricky Gervais as Tony with Diane Morgan as Kath at the Tambury Fair in the final episode of series 3 of After Life. - Credit: Natalie Seery

Ricky Gervais stars in this award-winning dark comedy drama that has been seen by millions of people around the world on Netflix.

Set in the small fictitious town of Tambury, the show follows Tony (Gervais), a writer for the local newspaper whose life is upended after his wife Lisa dies from cancer.

While still struggling with immense grief for his wife, Tony starts to realise that making other people feel good is what can give him hope and a reason to live.

The third and final season of this funny and very moving series arrived on Netflix earlier this year and you'll see a fair bit of Hemel Hempstead in After Life.

The quality cast also includes Penelope Wilton, Ashley Jensen, Kerry Godliman, Diane Morgan, David Bradley and Peter Egan.

Ricky Gervais as Tony at the Tambury Fair in the final episode of series 3 of After Life, with the funfair scenes filmed in Gadebridge Park, Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire. - Credit: Ray Burmiston. 2021 Netflix Inc.

You can watch all three series of After Life on Netflix.





4. Bridgerton

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Regé-Jean Page as Simon Basset in the first episode of Netflix series Bridgerton - Credit: LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Not heard of Bridgerton yet? Where have you been hiding for the past two years?

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, the first series released on Christmas Day 2020 follows Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the powerful Bridgerton family, as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

Enter the highly desirable and rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

Scenes of season one of this scandalous, sexy and quick-witted series were filmed on location at Hatfield House and at nearby North Mymms Park.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Inspired by Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, the recently released second season centres on Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey, and Kate Sharma and their enemies-to-lovers tale.

The Bridgerton family seat, Aubrey Hall, in season two was filmed at Wrotham Park near Potters Bar.

You can watch both series of Bridgerton on Netflix.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton. - Credit: Colin Hutton/Netflix © 2022





5. Pride & Prejudice

This costume drama based on Jane Austen's novel made a name of Colin Firth. Who can forget Mr Darcy emerging from the lake in that scene from the 1995 miniseries?

Pride & Prejudice follow the lives and loves of the Bennet sisters and their marriage-obsessed mother. Can Mrs Bennet get all five daughters married off?

Jennifer Ehle plays Elizabeth Bennet in the series opposite Colin Firth's Mr Darcy.

Watch out for one of the ball scenes filmed at Brocket Hall, near Lemsford, with the Hertfordshire estate doubling for Netherfield Park.

You can watch Pride & Prejudice again on BritBox.





6. Grantchester

Robson Green stars in Grantchester, which can be seen on BritBox. - Credit: ITV

This popular ITV detective crime drama starring Robson Green is based in the real Cambridgeshire village of the show's title. However, the 1950s-set series has shot scenes on location in Lemsford.

Robson Green was also spotted filming scenes in St Albans in 2018.

Green plays Det Insp Geordie Keating in the show and, being set in Cambridgeshire, the production is shot extensively in the county.

However, according to Creative England, a private home in Lemsford was used to double for the vicarage. And that's not the only Hertfordshire location in the first series.

The Windmill Pub in Chipperfield was used for The Red Lion pub and various private houses in Herts have been used for interiors of characters’ houses.

These include properties in Watford, Rickmansworth, Sarratt, Ware, and the historic village of Kings Langley.

Brocket Hall's website also lists Grantchester as having been filmed there.

In the first four series, DI Keating works with Anglican vicar Sidney Chambers – played by James Norton – to solve crimes in the titular village in Cambridgeshire.

Tom Brittney as Reverend Will Davenport took over the lead from Norton in series 4.

The TV series is based on the books called The Grantchester Mysteries, written by James Runcie, son of the former Bishop of St Albans and Archbishop of Canterbury, Robert Runcie, who is buried at St Albans Cathedral.

You can watch all seven series of Grantchester on BritBox and ITV Hub.





7. Humans

Channel 4 show Humans starring Tom Goodman-Hill being filmed in St Albans. - Credit: Archant

This acclaimed Channel 4 sci-fi thriller has frequently visited Herts for location filming.

Benington Lordship Gardens near Stevenage was used for the first and third series, while St Albans featured in the second season of the hit C4 sci-fi drama.

Humans is set in a world in which we live alongside life-like humanoids called ‘Synths’.

Scenes for the second series of sci-fi show 'Humans' were filmed in St Albans.Tom Goodman-Hill could be seen filming in French Row. - Credit: Debbie White / Archant

Hitchin town centre is another location used, following in the footsteps of BBC series Doctor Foster by shooting in the market square.

Production company Kudos dressed Hitchin up as synth-free community Waltringham for a “remembrance scene” in season three, with flowers arranged by the clock in the middle of Market Place.

As part of the filming, Halsey’s Deli was disguised as Waltringham Fruit and Veg – whose windows bore the words ‘human picked produce’ in large letters, and a smaller notice with the slogan ‘no more synths’.

Filming of 'Humans' taking place in Hitchin market square. - Credit: Danny Loo / Archant

You can stream all three series of Humans on BritBox.





8. Belgravia

Costume drama Belgravia can be seen on BritBox. - Credit: ITV

Who doesn't love a good costume drama?

Hertfordshire has some magnificent stately homes, perfect for period pieces such as this Victorian drama from Oscar-winning writer Julian Fellowes, and starring Harriet Walter, Philip Glenister, Tamsin Greig and Tom Wilkinson.

In the gilded circles of London’s elite, secrets and lies abound as events of the past causes lives in the present to unravel.

Scenes of this sumptuous ITV series were filmed at Neo-Palladian mansion Wrotham Park near Potters Bar, which doubled for the Brockenhursts’ country home, Lymington Park. Hatfield House was another location used for the series.

You can watch Belgravia again on BritBox.





9. The Crown

Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh in season one of The Crown in a scene filmed in the Marble Hall of Hatfield House with the Rainbow Portrait of Elizabeth I on the wall behind him. - Credit: Netflix

Ahead of season five of The Crown arriving on Netflix later this year, rewatch the first four series of this Royal drama following Elizabeth's reign.

And there's plenty of Hertfordshire on screen with Knebworth House doubling for Balmoral Castle, Matt Smith and Claire Foy both filming scenes in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House for season one, and St Albans Cathedral used for a wedding and christening.

Behind the scenes of filming The Crown at St Albans Cathedral for season two. The Cathedral entrance was used for the marriage of Princess Margaret (Vanessa Kirby) to Tony Armstrong-Jones (Matthew Goode), doubling for Westminster Abbey. - Credit: Alex Bailey / Netflix

Hertfordshire's Brocket Hall and Wrotham Park have also been used for location filming of the series, which has been based at Elstree Studios since series one.

You can watch the first four seasons of The Crown on Netflix.





10. Wild Bill

This ITV crime drama stars Hollywood star Rob Lowe as a high-flying US cop who arrives in Boston – that's England, not America – to tackle its spiralling crime rate.

The locals are unimpressed – and he’s not wild about them either.

Despite being set in Boston, Lincolnshire, some scenes were filmed in the grounds of Hatfield House and Brocket Hall and elsewhere in the borough of Welwyn Hatfield.

Bill Hixon (Lowe) shakes up the East Lincolnshire Constabulary, but when the coldest of cold cases turns up, it's Bill who finds himself shaken.

You can watch Wild Bill on BritBox and ITV Hub.





11. Truth Seekers

Emma D'Arcy as Astrid, Nick Frost as Gus and Samson Kayo as Elton in Truth Seekers. - Credit: Colin Hutton / Amazon / Stolen Picture

This supernatural comedy drama series stars Nick Frost, Malcolm McDowell, Samson Kayo and Susan Wokoma in the main roles.

Broadband installer by day, paranormal investigator by night, Gus (Frost) is annoyed to be partnered with Elton (Kayo), but comes to appreciate having someone along for the ride as they uncover a spike in supernatural activity.

They’re soon joined by Astrid (Emma D'Arcy), who has ghost problems of her own, and the gang uncover a terrifying conspiracy.

Truth Seekers, which also stars series co-creator Simon Pegg as Gus' boss Dave, was partly shot in Welwyn Garden City, with the series climax taking place at the former Shredded Wheat factory.

You can watch Truth Seekers on Amazon Prime Video.

Simon Pegg as Dave in episode one of Truth Seekers. - Credit: Colin Hutton / Stolen Picture / Amazon Prime



