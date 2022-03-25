Video

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The first series of Netflix hit Bridgerton was filmed on location at both Hatfield House and North Mymms Park in Hertfordshire.

Bridgerton producers returned to the county for location filming of the second season of the Regency-era romp.

Wrotham Park will make its Bridgerton debut on Friday, March 25 when season two of the romantic and scandalous series premieres exclusively on Netflix.

Set in the heart of a 2,500 acre estate situated south of the M25 and Potters Bar, and just north of Barnet, Wrotham Park doubles for the Bridgerton family’s ancestral home, Aubrey Hall, in season two.

This new country setting for Bridgerton is one of the main filming locations of season two.

Production designer Will Hughes-Jones said: "Aubrey Hall is a location, Wrotham Park — we couldn’t really build it on a stage — and when it comes to filming on locations we generally only film in them for two or three days.

"But because of it being the Bridgerton family seat, and because there’s so much interior to exterior, we were there for a long time.

"We’ve pushed the space toward a more homely, country feel, so there are a lot more tapestries, more wild flowers rather than the roses that we use in the town home."

Series two also includes the Pall Mall game at Aubrey Hall.

Hughes-Jones said: "For the Pall Mall scene, one of our team members went to the Museum of London to research the game, and the actual rules are pretty vague.

"So we decided that the Bridgertons play their own version of it."

Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in episode three of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix © 2022

Bridgerton season two filming locations

Bridgerton's season one success created problems with filming on location this time around.

Will Hughes-Jones said: "The success of the first season has created a situation, especially for me and my team, of something I think of as 'second album syndrome' — when you’ve done your best work, and have to then do better than best.

"We’ve had to change the way we work because of the success of the first season.

"Last season, we could travel around and go places and we’d say, 'It’s for Bridgerton'. And everyone would go, 'Yeah, so what?'

"But this time around we have to call ourselves something else so people don’t know we’re Bridgerton, or we get a lot of interest."

The show still utilised many gorgeous locations this season.

The Royal Races were filmed at the Royal County of Berkshire Polo Club.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, and Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma at Lady Danbury's ball in episode one of series two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The only ball shot on location this season was Lady Danbury’s ball in episode one, which was filmed at Syon Park Conservatory.

Of this year's balls, Hughes-Jones said: "Whenever we have a ball, it’s always the biggest and brightest one we’ve ever seen, and yet, the one we did before was the biggest and brightest one we’d ever seen.

"We’re always trying to better ourselves. We’ve created some absolutely magical spaces for the ball scenes this season."

The exteriors of Lady Danbury’s house were shot at the Holburne Museum in Bath.

"This season, we’ve expanded Lady Danbury’s house," explained Hughes-Jones.

"She’s got a lot more floral and bird patterns running through her house.

"The Sharmas don’t have their own property. They’re living in Lady Danbury’s house, which opens up a challenge for myself and my team because we have characters who aren’t living in their own house."

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma and Newton the dog in episode two of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

This season also features the gorgeous settings of Hampton Court Palace, Wilton House, Old Royal Naval College, Ranger’s House, and Windsor Great Park.

Other locations used for filming include West Wycombe, Wrest Park, Ivinghoe Beacon, Wilton’s Music Hall, Goldsmiths Hall, Lancaster House, RAF Halton, Basildon Park, The Royal Artillery Barracks, Petworth House, and St James's Church, Piccadilly.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton and Phoebe Dyvenor as Daphne Basset in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix





What is Bridgerton season two about?

Based on Julia Quinn’s best-selling novels, Bridgerton is set in the sexy, lavish and competitive world of Regency London high society.

From the glittering ballrooms of Mayfair to the aristocratic palaces of Park Lane and beyond, the series unveils a seductive, sumptuous world replete with intricate rules and dramatic power struggles, where no one is truly ever on steady ground.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton, and Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton in episode one of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

At the heart of the show is the powerful Bridgerton family comprised of eight close-knit siblings in search of romance, adventure and love.

The first series of Bridgerton followed the exploits of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor), the eldest daughter of the Bridgerton family as she makes her debut onto Regency London’s competitive marriage market, and the rebellious Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

From Shondaland and creator Chris Van Dusen, the second season of Bridgerton follows Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest Bridgerton sibling and viscount, as he sets out to find a suitable wife.

Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton and Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma in the first episode of season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran) arrive from India.

When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union.

But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.

Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, and Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in season two of Bridgerton. - Credit: Liam Daniel/Netflix

Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate, while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the Ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.





Bridgerton scenes filmed in Hertfordshire

The memorable Lady Trowbridge's ball from season one of Bridgerton was filmed in the Marble Hall at Hatfield House and on the mansion's North Front entrance.

The Hertfordshire stately home's gardens were also used for a pivotal moment in the relationship between Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings.

Filming of season one also took place nearby at North Mymms Park, with the Library and the Marble Hall both featuring in the show.

While studio sets were used for all but one of the society balls in season two, scenes at the palatial Aubrey Hall were primarily shot on location at Wrotham Park near Potters Bar.

The Palladian mansion was designed by Isaac Ware in 1754 and built for Admiral John Byng, the fourth son of Admiral Sir George Byng.

The magnificent country house is regularly seen on screen in movies and TV series.

It has featured in Netflix's royal drama The Crown for the Buckingham Palace meetings between the Queen and the Prime Minister of the day.

In series four of The Crown, Wrotham Park also doubled for Gatcombe Park.

Movie credits include Kingsman: The Secret Service and Gosford Park.