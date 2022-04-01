Extra tickets released for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows

Extra tickets for Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have been released. - Credit: Greg Williams

Extra tickets have just been released for Liam Gallagher's two huge sold-out Knebworth Park shows.

Liam Gallagher will return to Knebworth over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee weekend on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022 – 26 years after Oasis played two nights at the Hertfordshire stately home in August 1996.

The concerts will be Liam's biggest to date as a solo artists and both Knebworth dates had sold out last year.

But promoters have now increased the Knebworth capacity and released a limited quantity of tickets for the gigs. They have also confirmed the full line-ups for both days.

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher today (April 1) also shared the title track of his upcoming third solo studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’.

Liam posted on Instagram: "Beautiful people, here it is… the title track to my new album C’MON YOU KNOW is out today. Enjoy! If that wasn’t enough there’s now more tickets available for both nights at Knebworth.

"New tickets for the sold-out Knebworth shows go on-sale at 10am April 8th. Pre-order C'MON YOU KNOW to get access to the pre-sale, opening at 10am April 6th."

Liam recently headlined the Royal Albert Hall for the Teenage Cancer Trust ahead of a huge summer of outdoor shows in the UK and Ireland.

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, London, on Saturday March 26, 2022. - Credit: PA

He sold all 160,000 tickets for two nights at Knebworth Park, before adding a homecoming show at Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium as well as gigs in Belfast, Glasgow and Dublin.





How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth

Released on May 27, fans who pre-order Liam Gallagher's new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ at https://store.liamgallagher.com/ will get early access to a ticket pre-sale for the Knebworth increased capacity tickets.

The offer ends 3pm BST on Tuesday, April 5.

Early access to tickets will begin on Wednesday, April 6 at 10am UK time.

Access codes and instructions will be emailed to eligible fans on Tuesday, April 5 from 5pm.

The ticket pre-sale will open for 48 hours before any remaining tickets go general sale at www.livenation.co.uk from 10am on Friday, April 8.





Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park?

Liam Gallagher will be joined by a stellar line-up at Knebworth that includes Kasabian on both days.

The bill also features Paolo Nutini, Amyl & The Sniffers and Pastel on Friday, June 3.

Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl are the support on Saturday, June 4.

Liam Gallagher performs on stage during the Teenage Cancer Trust Concert, at the Royal Albert Hall, London. - Credit: PA





Liam Gallagher's new live album

In addition to new studio album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’, May 27 will also see Liam Gallagher release the Down By The River Thames live album.

Originally streamed on December 5, 2020, the show became one of the most memorable performances of the lockdown era.

Liam followed the precedent set by the Sex Pistols and The Clash, and decided to hit the River Thames, armed with a boatload of attitude, a phenomenal live band including Bonehead, and an arsenal of classic songs.

Both ‘Down By The River Thames’ and ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ are available to pre-order in a selection of value-for-money bundles.

These include both albums on CD (£11.99) or standard vinyl (£34.99), as well as a bundle featuring the ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ cassette and the ‘… River Thames’ vinyl (£24.99).







Liam Gallagher's 2022 UK and Ireland live dates

JUNE

1st – Manchester, Etihad Stadium

3rd – Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

4th – Knebworth Park (EXTRA TICKETS JUST RELEASED)

24th – Belfast, Ormeau Park

26th – Glasgow, Hampden Park



AUGUST

27th – Dublin, Royal Hospital Kilmainha

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.