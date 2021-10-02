Video

Published: 8:11 PM October 2, 2021

In August 2019, Liam Gallagher teased fans by tweeting: "Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know"

While the pandemic put paid to huge live events across the country in 2020, Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth next summer.

On October 1, the swaggering Rock 'n' Roll Star singer confirmed a huge show at the Hertfordshire stately home of rock – and the release of a new studio album, called C'MON YOU KNOW.

Any body fancy knebworth nxt summer c’mon you know — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) August 16, 2019

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher will return to Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022 over the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend, to headline at the famous rock venue.

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment

Oasis this summer celebrated the 25th anniversary of their legendary Knebworth gigs with a feature-length concert documentary film.

The definitive live album of those seminal shows, ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’, is released on November 19.

Of those two era-defining concerts, Liam said: “Knebworth for me was the Woodstock of the 90’s. It was all about the music and the people.

"I can’t remember much about it, but I’ll never forget it. It was Biblical.”

Roll on a quarter of a century, and Liam's heading back to the Hertfordshire countryside – without brother Noel and the rest of Oasis – for the biggest solo show of his career to date.

At Oasis' Knebworth 1996 concerts, Noel famously said: "This is history, this is history. Right here, right now. This is history."

Liam replied: "I thought it was Knebworth..."

Speaking to Chris Moyles on his Radio X morning show on Friday, Liam Gallagher said of his Knebworth 2022 gig: "It's gonna be 'This is history' - Part Two, mate!"

Pictured on August 10, 1996, Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

He added: "The young folk want it. They're always telling me, when are you gonna do this Knebworth thing? I think the time is now or never."

And he intends to "milk" the occasion this time around, having largely forgotten the 1996 weekend.

Liam continued: “I am excited. I’ve done it before and it was mega.

“And the beautiful thing about it is – obviously I can’t remember much of it – but I get the chance to do it again.

“And obviously I’m older and a little bit more wiser and I’m going to milk it, you know what I mean?

“I’m going to really take it in as well. I’m buzzing man. It’s like I said, it’s now or never, know what I mean?

"If I don’t do it now, I’ll never do it."

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, October 8. Those pre-ordering Liam's new album by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6 get exclusive access to a pre-sale from Thursday.

Liam told DJ Moyles: "We're not messing about.

“This is it, the time is nigh as they say.

"We’ve had a terrible couple of years, everyone and all that.

"I’ve got a new album going to be coming out and I’m just gonna try and pull it off.

“I feel I can deliver it on my own, obviously with the band like and that. I just think it’s gonna go off mate.

"I think the people want it. "In fact, I know they want it!”

Liam Gallagher will be joined at Knebworth Park next summer by Leicester rockers Kasabian, and special guest, Mercury Prize winner Michael Kiwanuka.

Other support acts are Peckham rock band Fat White Family and London post-punk group Goat Girl.

And on Chris Moyles' Radio X show, Liam confirmed an Oasis track that will definitely be on the setlist.

Oasis didn't play Rock 'n' Roll Star at Knebworth in 1996. But fans at Knebworth next year should hear Definitely Maybe's opening track.

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation

Liam said: "Apparently we didn't [play it], but this time I am gonna play it."

Liam Gallagher's new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ is released on May 27, 2022.

Tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 8 at LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth.



