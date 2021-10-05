How to get tickets for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show

Published: 10:41 AM October 5, 2021

Tickets for Liam Gallagher's huge Knebworth Park 2022 concert go on sale this week.

The former Oasis frontman will headline an outdoor show at the Hertfordshire stately home next June – 26 years after the Britpop legends played two massive gigs at Knebworth in 1996.

Here's how to get tickets for Rock 'n' Roll Star Liam's Knebworth 2022 show and other info about the gig.





1. When is Liam Gallagher playing Knebworth?

Wall of Glass and Shockwave singer Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

The show falls on the extended Queen's Platinum Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

It will be the first major concert at Knebworth Park since the pandemic.

Liam Gallagher previously played two nights at Knebworth with Oasis back in August 1996.





2. What are the opening and closing times for Liam Gallagher's Knebworth Park show?

According to Ticketmaster's website, doors open at 11am and the curfew at Knebworth Park is 11pm.





3. Who is supporting Liam Gallagher at Knebworth?

Liam Gallagher will be supported by Leicester rockers Kasabian, who are perhaps best known for tracks Club Foot, Fire and Underdog.

The line-up also includes very special guest Michael Kiwanuka, who won the Mercury Prize in 2020 with third studio album Kiwanuka.

Opening the iconic Knebworth Park stage on June 4 will be South London post-punk band Goat Girl and Peckham rockers Fat White Family.

Liam Gallagher will play Knebworth Park on Saturday, June 4, 2022. - Credit: Live Nation Entertainment





4. When do tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth go on sale?

Tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth House go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 8, 2022.

You can buy tickets via official outlets LiveNation.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk/LGKnebworth

There is no minimum age, but all under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over.

There's also a presale available for those who pre-order Liam Gallagher's forthcoming new album, C'MON YOU KNOW.

A maximum of four tickets per person and per household applies for the presale, according to Ticketmaster, rising to a max of six tickets per person and per household for the general sale.

Want to make a weekend of it? VIP and camping packages will be available.

Grab a camping package and stay over on Friday and Saturday nights – options include boutique accommodation in exclusive campsites with proper showers and toilets.

Hotel and VIP packages will also be available. Full details to follow, states Ticketmaster's website.





5. How do I get presale tickets for Liam Gallagher at Knebworth?

Fans who pre-order Liam’s upcoming album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ via Liam's website by 3pm on Wednesday, October 6 will receive access to a pre-sale for Knebworth Park tickets.

This exclusive presale opens at 10am on Thursday, October 7.

Remaining tickets will then go on general sale at 10am on Friday, October 8.

Liam Gallagher at Knebworth Park is a Festival Republic, Live Nation and SJM Concerts presentation.

Pictured on August 10, 1996, Liam Gallagher performing with Oasis at Knebworth Park in Hertfordshire. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images





6. When is Liam Gallagher's new studio album coming out?

Liam Gallagher is set to release his new album ‘C’MON YOU KNOW’ on May 27, 2022. - Credit: Supplied by Live Nation

As well as announcing his eagerly awaited return to Knebworth Park for his biggest solo show to date, Liam Gallagher also releases his new album, C’MON YOU KNOW, on May 27, 2022.

He will be looking to score a fourth consecutive UK number one album as a solo act, following As You Were (2017) and Why Me? Why Not. (2019) and his ‘MTV Unplugged’ release.

Oasis release definitive live album 'Oasis Knebworth 1996' on November 19 following last month's release of a feature-length documentary film of the same name.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 was released in cinemas worldwide on Thursday, September 23. - Credit: Sony Music Entertainment / Black Dog Films



