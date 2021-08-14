Oasis to release Knebworth 1996 live album CD, DVD and Blu-ray

Published: 1:00 PM August 14, 2021

Documentary film Oasis Knebworth 1996 is released in cinemas worldwide from September 23 via Trafalgar Releasing. - Credit: Supplied by DawBell

A live album of Oasis' two era-defining 1996 concerts at Knebworth Park is finally going to be released.

As part of the Britpop band's 25th anniversary celebrations of their 1996 gigs at Knebworth, the shows will be released on CD, vinyl and DVD for the first time.

Released alongside the celebratory feature-length documentary film, in cinemas from Thursday, September 23, the Oasis Knebworth 1996 album is the definitive live recording of the iconic Hertfordshire gigs.

Recorded 25 years ago on August 10 and August 11, with the group on a high after the success of (What's the Story) Morning Glory?, the live album features a setlist packed with stone-cold classics taken from across both nights of the Knebworth concerts.

Released on November 19, 2021 on Big Brother Recordings, and available to pre-order now, the album opens with Columbia from debut album Definitely Maybe followed by Acquiesce.

Oasis' Noel Gallagher on stage at Knebworth Park on Saturday, August 10, 1996. - Credit: © Jill Furmanovsky

Liam Gallagher and brother Noel Gallagher also perform tracks such as Some Might Say, Roll With It, Cigarettes & Alcohol, Whatever, Wonderwall – the first song from the 1990s to reach over one billion streams on Spotify – and Don't Look Back In Anger.

Oasis' 20-track set finishes with Live Forever, Champagne Supernova and an orchestra backed I Am The Walrus.

Formats available include 2CD, and triple LP on heavyweight vinyl with the digital version of the album featuring HD audio.

Photo of Liam Gallagher performing live onstage, with Oasis logo behind him. - Credit: Roberta Parkin/Redferns /Getty Images

A DVD will be released as a triple disc set including the ‘Oasis Knebworth 1996’ cinematic documentary, with the Blu-ray in single disc format.

Both formats include the full concerts from both nights edited by Dick Carruthers with audio mixed by Will Shapland in Dolby 5.1 surround sound.

Limited edition formats include 2CD with DVD of the documentary, plus a Super Deluxe Box Set including the triple LP, 2CD and triple DVD plus replicas of the original gig memorabilia, available exclusively from the band’s online store.

The programme for Oasis' 1996 Knebworth gigs. - Credit: Alan Davies

All formats are available for pre-order via oasismusic.lnk.to/knebworth1996PR

Cinema tickets for the Oasis Knebworth 1996 documentary film went on sale on August 10 – marking 25 years to the day since the first night of the record-breaking concerts.

Directed by Grammy Award-winner Jake Scott, the film is produced by Black Dog Films for Kosmic Kyte Ltd, and Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher serve as executive producers.

It is financed and distributed by Sony Music Entertainment and will be released theatrically by Trafalgar Releasing.

Visit www.oasisknebworth1996.com to book cinema seats.

Oasis Knebworth 1996 will be released in cinemas worldwide from Thursday, September 23. - Credit: Sony Music Entertainment / Black Dog Films



