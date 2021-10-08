Published: 7:36 PM October 8, 2021

Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have sold out. - Credit: Liam Gallagher Twitter

Liam Gallagher's two huge Knebworth Park shows in June 2022 are sold out.

The Oasis star is due to play solo gigs at Knebworth on Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Oasis previously played two nights at the Hertfordshire stately home in August 1996.

Liam this evening (Friday) posted on his Instagram and Twitter pages the news, quoting a lyric from Oasis song Acquiesce.

He posted: "My 2 Knebworth gigs, Friday and Saturday are now sold out.

"Absolutely blown away by the love and support. "We believe in One Another see you there, C'MON YOU KNOW LGx"

Liam had said "it's now or never" for him to return to the scene of Oasis' legendary 1996 Knebworth gigs.

Knebworth House posted on its social media pages: "Thank you everyone who has purchased tickets!

"We can’t wait to welcome you all in June 2022!"

Tickets for Liam Gallagher’s return to Knebworth only went on general sale this morning (Friday, October 8) after a presale on Thursday, but 160,000 tickets have now gone.

They will be the biggest gigs of Liam Gallagher's solo career to date.

Liam will be joined at Knebworth by a stellar line-up of artists on both days.

Kasabian are confirmed for Friday, June 3, with more names to be announced.

Saturday, June 4 also features Fire rockers Kasabian, very special guest Michael Kiwanuka, Fat White Family and Goat Girl.

The two Knebworth Park shows will follow the release of Liam’s eagerly anticipated third solo studio album, C’MON YOU KNOW, on May 27 via Warner Records.

Liam Gallagher's two Knebworth Park shows have sold out. - Credit: Festival Republic, Live Nation and SJM Concerts