Horrible Histories date change for Barmy Britain show at Knebworth

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 8:02 PM February 26, 2021   
Car Park Party presents Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain at Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24.

Car Park Party presents Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain at Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

A live stage production of Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain has been rescheduled to a later date at Knebworth House.

Car Park Party was due to present the drive-in theatre show at the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, April 11.

However, Step 2 of the government's lockdown exit roadmap doesn't come into force until the next day at the earliest.

Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain is coming to Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24.

You can now see Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain at Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24 after the dates were changed. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

So promoters of the drive-in production have put back its appearance in Knebworth Park by a fortnight.


Horrible Histories: Barmy Britain at Knebworth House will now take place on Saturday, April 24 with show times at 2pm and 5pm.

Tickets holders have been notified of the changes, but tickets are still available for the new date via www.carparkparty.com

Barmy Britain features Queen Boudicca, King Henry VIII, Guy Fawkes, Dick Turpin, Queen Victoria and more historical characters from our barmy past.

Car Park Party will now present Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain at Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24.

Car Park Party will now present Horrible Histories' Barmy Britain at Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 24. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

Neal Foster, director of Birmingham Stage Company, said: "We're really looking forward to seeing you when we are performing again very, very soon."

Tickets are on sale now from www.carparkparty.com/horriblehistories starting from £39.50, plus £2.50 booking fee.

Knebworth House will also host a stage production of David Walliams' Billionaire Boy on Friday, April 23.

Car Park Party is brought to you by Birmingham Stage Company and concept creators, Coalition Agency. 


