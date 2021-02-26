News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
New date for David Walliams' Billionaire Boy drive-in theatre show

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 2:56 PM February 26, 2021   
Matthew Gordon and David Walliams for Billionaire Boy live on stage publicity shoot

Birmingham Stage Company will now be bringing David Walliams' Billionaire Boy Live On Stage to Knebworth House on Friday, April 23. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

Organisers have rescheduled the Car Park Party performances of David Walliams' Billionaire Boy at Knebworth House.

The stage production of David Walliams' bestselling children's book was due to be performed in Knebworth Park on Saturday, April 10.

However, following the government's roadmap for easing of coronavirus restrictions, promoters of the drive-in Easter tour have had to rearrange the Knebworth performances.

Step 2 of the lockdown roadmap kicks in no earlier than April 12.

Car Park Party will now visit the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home with Billionaire Boy on Friday, April 23 for two Step 2 COVID compliant shows.

David Walliams for Billionaire Boy Live On Stage Publicity shoot for Birmingham Stage Company

Author David Walliams wrote Billionaire Boy. - Credit: Photo by Mark Douet

On the rescheduling of the Easter tour, Neal Foster, director of Birmingham Stage Company, said in a YouTube video: "We are so thankful for all your support for our drive-in tour that we've arranged.

"It's your passion and joy for the productions we did last year of Horrible Christmas and Barmy Britain that has made us want to bring more shows out to you this Easter.

"Obviously now with the new restrictions, some of the dates we had before we can open on April 12 have to be rearranged.

"We're doing that right now to reduce the inconvenience to you as much as possible, so the same venues get kept, just slightly later."

Car Park Party bring Billionaire Boy to Knebworth this April.

Car Park Party brings David Walliams' Billionaire Boy to the stage in Knebworth this April. - Credit: David Walliams/HarperCollins Publishers Ltd/Tony Ross/Quentin Blake

Show times for the new Knebworth date on April 23 are 4.30pm and 7pm.

All tickets holders will be notified of the changes.

Tickets are still available via www.carparkparty.com, starting from £49.50 plus £2.50 booking fee.

Billionaire Boy started life as a David Walliams novel for children in 2010, published by HarperCollins Children’s Books.

In 2016 it was adapted into a BBC production and has since become a firm Christmas television favourite. 
 
Billionaire Boy tells the story of Joe Spud, who is 12 years old and the richest boy in the country.

He has his own sports car, £100k a week pocket money and two crocodiles as pets. But what Joe doesn’t have is a friend.

So he decides to leave his posh school and start at the local comprehensive.

But things don't go as planned for Joe and life becomes a rollercoaster as he tries find the one thing money can't buy.

David Walliams said: “I am delighted that families will have the opportunity to see some live theatre again.

"The show is hilarious and I hope spreads some happiness in these difficult times.”


NEW BILLIONAIRE BOY TOUR DATES

  • Monday, April 12: Newbury Racecourse (11am, 2pm & 5pm)
  • Tuesday, April 13: Windsor Racecourse (11am, 2pm & 5pm)
  • Wednesday, April 14: Poole, Canford Park (2pm & 5pm)
  • Thursday, April 15: Exeter Racecourse (2pm & 5pm)
  • Friday, April 16: Bath & West Showground (2pm & 5pm)
  • Saturday, April 17: Bristol Airport (11am, 2pm & 5pm)
  • Sunday, April 18: Cheltenham Racecourse (2pm & 5pm)
  • Friday, April 23: Knebworth House (4.30pm & 7pm)
  • Saturday, April 24: Northampton, Franklin’s Gardens (11am, 2pm & 5pm)
  • Sunday, April 25: Birmingham NEC (11am, 2pm & 5pm)        
  • Friday, April 30: Manchester AJ Bell Stadium (4.30pm & 7pm)
  • Saturday, May 1: Newark Showground (2pm & 5pm)
  • Sunday, May 2: Leeds Harewood House (2pm & 5pm)
  • Monday, May 3: Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium (2pm & 5pm).

Car Park Party is brought to you by the award-winning Birmingham Stage Company and concept creators, Coalition Agency. 
  


Theatre
Knebworth House
Books
Knebworth News
Stevenage News

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

