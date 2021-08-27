Hatfield House Battle Proms concert raises £10k for armed forces charity

Published: 3:16 PM August 27, 2021

This year's Battle Proms concert series raised more than £45,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity. - Credit: SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity.

Generous Battle Prommers in Hatfield helped raise more than £10,000 for an armed forces charity at this year's concert.

The annual picnic proms in Hatfield Park was one of five Battle Proms shows put on this summer.

The Hatfield House concert took place on an exceptionally hot Saturday and raised a phenomenal £10,540 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity. Together, the 2021 Battle Proms series raised a total of £45,877.96.

SSAFA has been Battle Proms’ chosen charity since 2018, and the concerts have raised nearly £170,000 for it since then – even though the 2020 season was cancelled because of lockdown restrictions.

Thousands of people attended the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: John Andrews

This year’s Battle Proms season featured concerts at Burghley House, Highclere Castle, Blenheim Palace, Ragley Hall, and Hatfield House – some of England’s best-loved country houses.

Jonathan Sandall, director of fundraising at SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, said: “We are extremely grateful for the generosity of the audiences at the five Battle Proms concerts across the summer.

"We have raised a superb £45,877.96 through the season and couldn’t have done it without the fantastic support of the organisers, venue hosts, and our amazing volunteers.

“This money will help SSAFA support the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans and their families.

“And it’s through the generosity and support of the British public and events like Battle Proms that we can continue.

"So, a big ‘thank you’ to all who’ve helped us, especially by attending the concerts, and if you didn’t make it to one this year, be sure to keep an eye out for the 2022 season.”

The Battle Proms features a full orchestral performance by the New English Concert Orchestra.

While the orchestra was slightly smaller this year to allow for social distancing on stage, it lined up yet another programme of soul-stirring classical favourites, including the 1812 Overture and Beethoven’s Battle Symphony, performed with the full complement of 193 live-firing, Napoleonic-era cannon.

Spectators at the 2021 Battle Proms concert at Hatfield House. - Credit: John Andrews

Emma Dexter, marketing manager of JSL Productions, which stages the Battle Proms concerts and Folk by the Oak at Hatfield House, said: “Through donations from our wonderful audiences and contributions from concert profits, the Battle Proms team is proud to confirm that more than half a million pounds – including £169,686.43 for SSAFA – has been raised for charities working with veterans, serving members of the Armed Forces and their families.

“The Battle Proms team would like to thank everyone who has donated so generously at our concerts this year, despite the challenging times we find ourselves in, and are delighted to confirm that we will once again be supporting SSAFA in 2022.”

To find out more about SSAFA, visit SSAFA.org.uk



