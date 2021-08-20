News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Folk by the Oak date announced for Hatfield music festival's 2022 return

Alan Davies

Published: 5:20 PM August 20, 2021    Updated: 6:31 PM August 20, 2021
Seasick Steve playing Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park.

Seasick Steve playing Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

The date for next year's Folk by the Oak music festival has been confirmed with tickets going on sale in September.

After returning to Hatfield House this summer following 2020's cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic, FBTO will take place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The Hatfield House Battle Proms picnic concert will take over the Queen Elizabeth Oak Field in Hatfield Park the day before Folk by the Oak on Saturday, July 16.

The twice rescheduled An Evening with Michael Bublé concert is due to take place in Hatfield a week later on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The Folk by the Oak 2021 main stage in Hatfield Park.

The Folk by the Oak 2021 main stage in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

This year's FBTO featured a closing set by bluesman Seasick Steve, and acclaimed singer, songwriter and guitarist Richard Thompson, who was due to perform in Hatfield this summer, has already been confirmed for 2022's main stage line-up.

Festival organisers said: "After an incredibly challenging year, we want to sincerely thank everyone who joined us this summer and made our return to Folk by the Oak so special.

"It was such a thrill to finally share incredible live music, from so many talented musicians, and a day full of festival fun in the sun with our wonderful Folk by the Oak family. We really can't wait to do it all again next year."

New super early bird tickets for Folk by the Oak 2022 will go on sale from Wednesday, September 1.

With planning for next year's festival already under way, organisers added: "We are so delighted that Richard Thompson is already confirmed to join our main stage 'line-up of headliners'.

Guitarist Richard Thompson will return to Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House next summ

Guitarist Richard Thompson will return to Folk by the Oak in the grounds of Hatfield House next summer. - Credit: Vincent Dixon

"We are already busy curating an irresistible line-up for next year so look out for more exciting artist announcements shortly!"

Folk by the Oak's charity partner is Welwyn Garden City-based Willow. 

Since 2008, through audience generosity and a donation from ticket sales, festival-goers have raised £95,755.27 for Willow, as well as helping them to recruit new volunteers and spread news of their services to potential beneficiaries.

Willow volunteers at Folk by the Oak 2021 in Hatfield Park.

Willow volunteers at Folk by the Oak 2021 in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

Maria Alexander, head of supporter fundraising for Willow, said: "The Willow team look forward to Folk by the Oak every year and it was really lovely to be back at the festival this summer.

"As ever your generosity was amazing and hugely appreciated, so thank you from everyone at Willow to everyone who has supported us at Folk by the Oak!"

Seasick Steve playing Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park.

Seasick Steve playing Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews

Seasick Steve at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park.

Seasick Steve at Folk by the Oak in Hatfield Park. - Credit: John Andrews


