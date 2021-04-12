Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert postponed until July 2022
Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert has been postponed for a second time until 2022.
The Haven't Met You Yet singer was due to perform at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire this summer as part of a major UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.
But that July 25, 2021 date – already rescheduled from July 2020 – has now been put back a further 12 months.
‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ will now take place at the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
The rest of the Grammy-winning Crazy Love crooner's UK tour dates have also been rescheduled for July 2022.
Bublé tweeted: "Unfortunately with the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, my UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021.
"They have been rescheduled to the below dates, and all original tickets remain valid.
"I look forward to seeing your smiling faces and singing with you in 2022!"
A statement posted on the singer's website today (April 12) also read: "In light of the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, the UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021.
"The dates have been rescheduled to July 2022, and all original tickets remain valid."
The UK tour will now open at Durham's Emirates Riverside on Wednesday, July 6 and visit Leeds, Derby, Norfolk's Blickling Estate, Warwick Castle, Bath Royal Crescent, New Milton, Cardiff Castle and the County Ground in Hove before reaching Hatfield House.
There are also rescheduled shows as Canterbury's cricket ground and Powderham Castle in Exeter.
For tickets for the new dates, visit www.axs.com/uk/series/10337/an-evening-with-michael-buble-uk-shows-2022-rescheduled-tickets