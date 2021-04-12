Published: 3:22 PM April 12, 2021

Michael Bublé will now play Hatfield House in July 2022 - two years later than originally planned. - Credit: Supplied

Michael Bublé's Hatfield concert has been postponed for a second time until 2022.

The Haven't Met You Yet singer was due to perform at Hatfield House in Hertfordshire this summer as part of a major UK tour of stately homes, castles and cricket grounds.

But that July 25, 2021 date – already rescheduled from July 2020 – has now been put back a further 12 months.

An Evening With Michael Bublé's dates have been rescheduled for July 2022. - Credit: Michael Bublé

‘An Evening with Michael Bublé’ will now take place at the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The rest of the Grammy-winning Crazy Love crooner's UK tour dates have also been rescheduled for July 2022.

Bublé tweeted: "Unfortunately with the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, my UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021.

"They have been rescheduled to the below dates, and all original tickets remain valid.

"I look forward to seeing your smiling faces and singing with you in 2022!"

Michael Bublé's UK tour dates have been rescheduled for July 2022. - Credit: Michael Bublé

Unfortunately with the ongoing global situation with COVID-19, my UK shows can no longer take place in July 2021. They have been rescheduled to the below dates, and all original tickets remain valid. I look forward to seeing your smiling faces and singing with you in 2022! pic.twitter.com/SsI7H9B0GG — Michael Bublé (@MichaelBuble) April 12, 2021

The UK tour will now open at Durham's Emirates Riverside on Wednesday, July 6 and visit Leeds, Derby, Norfolk's Blickling Estate, Warwick Castle, Bath Royal Crescent, New Milton, Cardiff Castle and the County Ground in Hove before reaching Hatfield House.

There are also rescheduled shows as Canterbury's cricket ground and Powderham Castle in Exeter.