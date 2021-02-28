Tickets 'flying out the door' for annual picnic proms concert

Published: 12:09 PM February 28, 2021

Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. The picnic proms concert series is due to return to the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. - Credit: Jean Mower-Allard

Remaining tickets for an annual classical proms concert series are "flying out the door", according to organisers.

After being cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Battle Proms is scheduled to return to Hatfield House on Saturday, July 17.

Music festival Folk by the Oak will take place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home the following day.

Promoters of Battle Proms are delighted at the response from the public since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the roadmap out of lockdown.

Concert organisers posted on the event's Facebook and Instagram pages on February 26: "WOW!

"Since Monday's promising announcement and the arrival of the sunshine our remaining tickets are flying out the door!

"The Battle Proms Team are mindful that for your safety social distancing might still be required, so we may have reduced capacity at all our venues.

"Please BOOK SOON to avoid disappointment!"

Battle Proms is the UK's premier classical picnic proms with revellers enjoying a sublime musical programme, a Spitfire display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

With many regular Battle Prommers transferring their 2020 tickets to this year, there is limited availability this year.

As well as Hatfield House on July 17, the popular Battle Proms series will also visit Blenheim Palace on Saturday, July 3, Burghley House a week later, Highclere Castle on Saturday, July 31, and Ragley Hall on Saturday, August 7.

The Battle Proms team also posted on Instagram: "We continue to carefully follow updates to the guidelines to ensure our audience can once again enjoy spectacular concerts safely and in true Battle Proms style!"

Book tickets for the The Battle Proms Picnic Concert Series 2021 at www.battleproms.com



