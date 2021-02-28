News Potters Bar News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Welwyn Hatfield Times > Things to do

Tickets 'flying out the door' for annual picnic proms concert

Author Picture Icon

Alan Davies

Published: 12:09 PM February 28, 2021   
Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. Picture: Jean Mower-Allard

Flag waving finale at the Hatfield House Battle Proms. The picnic proms concert series is due to return to the Hertfordshire stately home on Saturday, July 17, 2021. - Credit: Jean Mower-Allard

Remaining tickets for an annual classical proms concert series are "flying out the door", according to organisers.

After being cancelled last summer due to the coronavirus pandemic, Battle Proms is scheduled to return to Hatfield House on Saturday, July 17.

Music festival Folk by the Oak will take place in the grounds of the Hertfordshire stately home the following day. 

Promoters of Battle Proms are delighted at the response from the public since Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the roadmap out of lockdown.

Concert organisers posted on the event's Facebook and Instagram pages on February 26: "WOW!

"Since Monday's promising announcement and the arrival of the sunshine our remaining tickets are flying out the door!

"The Battle Proms Team are mindful that for your safety social distancing might still be required, so we may have reduced capacity at all our venues.

"Please BOOK SOON to avoid disappointment!"

Battle Proms is the UK's premier classical picnic proms with revellers enjoying a sublime musical programme, a Spitfire display, cannons, cavalry and fireworks.

Most Read

  1. 1 Second tree-umph as borough named ‘Tree City of the World’ again
  2. 2 Take a first look at the new Ebenezer Howard statue coming to our town
  3. 3 Man creates penis shapes with his running routes to raise money for testicular cancer
  1. 4 Three hours free parking to be considered for Hatfield
  2. 5 Line-up set to be announced for Herts music festival's 15th birthday party
  3. 6 New date announced for music festival in Hatfield
  4. 7 Gardens and dinosaur trail reopening at weekends at Knebworth House
  5. 8 Welwyn Hatfield MP receives first dose of COVID-19 vaccination
  6. 9 Overweight vehicles fined in police crackdown
  7. 10 No jab, no job COVID-19 policy rolled out at care homes

With many regular Battle Prommers transferring their 2020 tickets to this year, there is limited availability this year.

As well as Hatfield House on July 17, the popular Battle Proms series will also visit Blenheim Palace on Saturday, July 3, Burghley House a week later, Highclere Castle on Saturday, July 31, and Ragley Hall on Saturday, August 7.

The Battle Proms team also posted on Instagram: "We continue to carefully follow updates to the guidelines to ensure our audience can once again enjoy spectacular concerts safely and in true Battle Proms style!"

Book tickets for the The Battle Proms Picnic Concert Series 2021 at www.battleproms.com


Battle Proms
Hatfield House
Music
Hatfield News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Six people have been charged with crimes in St Albans and London Colney. Picture: Harry Rutter/Arch

Ford Fiesta latest vehicle to be damaged after spate of vandalism in...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
A Welwyn Garden City father has been told to boil a kettle 

Welwyn Hatfield Council

Father told to 'boil a kettle' for hot water as he waits for council...

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Digswell

New housing and retail unit earmarked for Digswell

Matt Powell

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Symondshyde Green Belt land. Picture: Save Symondshyde

Stephen McPartland

Inspection of removed Local Plan sites met with backlash

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus