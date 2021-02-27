Tickets 'selling fast' for summer music festival
- Credit: Tammy Marlar
Tickets for a summer music festival in Hatfield are selling fast following the government's roadmap out of lockdown announcement.
Folk by the Oak is scheduled to return to the grounds of Hatfield House on Sunday, July 18.
Last year's event in Hatfield Park was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, with the prospect of festivals taking place again this summer, music fans have been snapping up tickets for FBTO 2021.
The all-day folk and acoustic festival is due to feature main stage performances by Seasick Steve, Kate Rusby and Richard Thompson.
The Hatfield line-up also includes Sam Sweeney Band, Kitty Macfarlane and Acorn Stage 2021 headliners Skinny Lister, with more acts to be announced.
On Friday, Folk by the Oak organisers posted on the festival's Instagram page: "What a week – tickets are selling FAST!
"Since the hopeful news on Monday and the arrival of the ☀SUNSHINE ☀ our remaining tickets are flying out the door!
"Team FBTO are mindful that social distancing might still be required in July and we may have reduced capacity. so please BOOK SOON to avoid disappointment!"
The day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson's February 22 roadmap announcement, the festival posted on its Instagram page: "Team FBTO are feeling uplifted by yesterday’s promising news!
"We continue to carefully follow updates to the guidelines to ensure that when we return to @hatfield_house on 18 July our festival family will enjoy a safe & amazing day of music & fun!"
For more on the festival and to book tickets visit www.folkbytheoak.com