Matty Campbell-Mhlope happy to repay the faith and belief shown in him by Welwyn Garden City

Matty Campbell-Mhlope says he is a different player now from when he first joined Welwyn. - Credit: KARYN HADDON

Matty Campbell-Mhlope says Welwyn Garden City supporters are now finally seeing the real him - after a superb performance in the win away to Barton Rovers.

He scored twice, doubling his tally for the season, and there was one each for Jon Clements and Jordan Watson, as well as an own-goal, in the 5-2 Southern League success.

But the 23-year-old was just as delighted as his manager at his own performance, one which he hopes goes a long way in repaying the faith and belief held in him.

"I think I had a bit of luck," he said with way too much modesty, "but at the same time I just worked hard as everyone did and it all came together.

"The goals have been coming and two on my left foot, I’m delighted.

"Nick [Ironton] did say to me before the game that he wanted to see me score.

"I’m starting games and getting into them, doing well, and that was what he needed.

"I’m happy to have produced for him and hopefully I can carry this on into the next game.

"There have been times in my Welwyn career when I haven’t been confident but I’m starting every week now and the manager is showing me lots of faith so the confidence is coming out.

"I just need to repay that faith and belief."

The result lifts them into sixth, and while they are five points adrift of the play-off places, they have games in hand on all the sides above them.

And their run of form has seen them win four and draw one in the last five games, with just two losses in the last 11.

That could be hugely important according to the lively forward.

He said: "We are delighted, especially after the last result [a 1-1 draw against Kidlington]. We didn’t want our run to just peter out but this was a good result for the team.

"We’re on a good unbeaten run so we just need to keep winning and hopefully we’ll get into the play-offs.

"We’ve just got to take each game as it comes and hopefully we are there at the end of the season.

"That is what we are pushing for."